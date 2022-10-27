10 Best Chinese Restaurants in Sonoma County

Golden Spring Mandarin Cuisine: Sonoma has limited options for Chinese cuisine, but locals say Golden Springs is a favorite, with popular favorites like ginger beef, prawns in lobster sauce and lemon chicken. 18995 Sonoma Hwy Ste 105 Sonoma, 707-938-1275, goldenspring.weebly.com .

Lily Kai: A perennial Petaluma favorite. We love the Mo Shu ($7.50 to $10.75), thin crepes filled with pork, chopped cabbage, carrots, onion, plum sauce and other goodies. Another menu fave is Kung Pao tofu in a hot, spicy sauce ($8.75) along with a small selection of dim sum. Adobe Creek Center, 3100 Lakeville Highway, Petaluma, 707-782-1132, lilikaipetaluma.com . (Calvin N./Yelp)

Fantasy Hong Kong Style BBQ: This spot isn’t for everyone, but it is for anyone desperate to find authentic Chinese roasted duck, roasted pork belly, honey pork and spare ribs cut to order. This is true Chinese barbecue. 1520 E. Washington St., Petaluma, 707-658-1866. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Kirin: Like many places in Bennett Valley, Kirin is a family go-to spot. Try the hot and sour soup (especially good if you're not feeling well), crab meat and cheese puffs, lemon chicken and broccoli beef. Some say the spot isn't the same after an ownership change, but we're still fans. 2700 Yulupa Ave., Suite 3, Santa Rosa, 707-525-1957, kirinsr.com . (Ray D./Yelp)

City Chopsticks: This Petaluma restaurant comes highly recommended by locals. The Princess Chicken (spicy fried pieces of chicken breast with honey garlic sauce, $10.75) is a favorite, along with Hong Kong-style crispy noodles with stir-fried veggies ($9.95). 127 North McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, 707-763-3083, citychopstickspetaluma.com . (Courtesy of City Chopsticks)

Hang Ah Dim Sum: Focused on dim sum, this Santa Rosa restaurant is about as authentically Chinese as Sonoma County gets. You’ll find dozens of steamed, fried and barbecued bites ranging from chicken claws in black bean sauce to Shiu Mai dumplings, crispy shrimp balls, steamed barbecue pork buns, rice wrapped in lotus leaves and my personal favorite, bean curd skin roll in broth. The menu also includes Chinese entrées if you're looking for something heartier. 2130 Armory Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-576-7873. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Goji Kitchen: Owners Ben and Jennifer Chang have created a pan-Asian menu that includes Chinese, Vietnamese and Thai dishes, all made fresh, with non-GMO rice oil, organic tofu and fresh ingredients. Favorites are walnut pineapple prawns ($16.50), a whole fish with ginger and scallions ($36), and spicy Szechuan green beans ($14.50). The goat cheese spring rolls with tamarind sauce are a California take on this finger-food classic. 1965 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-523-3888, gojikitchen.com . (Leah S./Yelp)

China Village: This Friday-night delivery hot spot serves up hearty portions of General's Chicken, and Mu Shu pork, but we really love the generously stuffed crab puffs and crispy egg rolls. Singapore rice noodles have become a staple on our order, with thin noodles, shrimp, barbecue pork and curry powder. Pot stickers are stuffed with pork and come with a nice crispy sear and ginger soy sauce. Overall a best bet. 138 Calistoga Road, Santa Rosa, 707-666-0888, chinavillage138.com . (Courtesy of China Village)

Royal China: This northwest Santa Rosa restaurant always makes the locals' list of top Chinese spots. The fun here is dining in. A recently-updated interior includes funky purple and blue lighting, with a nice seated bar and cozy banquettes. The menu ranges from traditional (egg Fu Young, Kung Pao, chicken, broccoli beef) to more modern takes like lettuce wraps and martini prawns. And remember the always awesome flaming po-po platter from years gone by? They've got one! 3080 Marlow Road, Suite 4, Santa Rosa, 707-545-2911, royalchinasantarosa.com . (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)

Tian Yuen Asian Cuisine: Billing itself as "modern Asian cuisine", these twin restaurants (in Windsor and Cloverdale), offer clay pot dishes, an extensive menu of soups (including some pho and udon), usual suspects like walnut shrimp, pork spareribs and sweet and sour chicken, Chow Mein and Chow Fun. 610 McClelland Drive, Windsor, 707-892-2968 and 421 S. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, 707-894-5697, tianyuen.squarespace.com . (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)

General Tso chicken is not Chinese food. Nor are fortune cookies, walnut pineapple prawns, the pupu (or po-po) platter or, well, pretty much anything else you’d order at a Chinese restaurant in Sonoma County. Even the little folded boxes with the red pagoda aren’t Chinese. They’re all American inventions.

But that doesn’t mean we love our Friday night sweet and sour pork, fried rice and crab Rangoon any less. In fact, Chinese-American food is the number one takeout food in the country, just edging out Mexican and Italian, according to the National Restaurant Association, and most of us eat it at least once a month.

We’ve all got a favorite neighborhood spot that makes the perfect Happy Family, hot and sour soup or Mu Shu chicken, whether it’s a nondescript hole in the wall or a cozy little pan-Asian bistro. Sichuan (spicy), Cantonese (sweet) and Hunan (hot and sour) inspired dishes are the most common types of Chinese-American cuisine in Wine Country. Click through the above gallery for a handy guide to a few of our favorites.