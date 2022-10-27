Six issues | One Great Price

10 Best Chinese Restaurants in Sonoma County

We’ve all got a favorite neighborhood spot that makes the perfect Happy Family, hot and sour soup or Mu Shu chicken. Here are some of our favorites in Sonoma County.

General Tso chicken is not Chinese food. Nor are fortune cookies, walnut pineapple prawns, the pupu (or po-po) platter or, well, pretty much anything else you’d order at a Chinese restaurant in Sonoma County. Even the little folded boxes with the red pagoda aren’t Chinese. They’re all American inventions.

But that doesn’t mean we love our Friday night sweet and sour pork, fried rice and crab Rangoon any less. In fact, Chinese-American food is the number one takeout food in the country, just edging out Mexican and Italian, according to the National Restaurant Association, and most of us eat it at least once a month.

We’ve all got a favorite neighborhood spot that makes the perfect Happy Family, hot and sour soup or Mu Shu chicken, whether it’s a nondescript hole in the wall or a cozy little pan-Asian bistro. Sichuan (spicy), Cantonese (sweet) and Hunan (hot and sour) inspired dishes are the most common types of Chinese-American cuisine in Wine Country. Click through the above gallery for a handy guide to a few of our favorites.

