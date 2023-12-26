Updated 1950s Bungalow in Sonoma Listed for $949,000. Take a Look

An updated 1950s home, just west of the Sonoma Plaza, is listed for $949,000. The home at 158 Church St. has two bedrooms and one bath and every inch of its 896 square feet has been sweetly decorated and tended to, from exquisite styling by listing agent Laura Parker to dual pane windows and a new 7-foot fence.

The modern styling makes the vintage home sing. Charcoal accent walls give focus to the rooms and offers pretty contrast to the caramel colors of the floors and furnishings. This natural palette plus lots of sunlight—thanks to the home’s windows and glass-paned doors—create a sense of spaciousness. Witty touches of color throughout, like a lime green door outside, are pleasing design surprises.

Despite the modern updates of new tiles, appliances and light fixtures, many old-school design elements remain. There are vintage wood floors, built-in shelves, exterior horizontal siding and a front porch. One of the best parts of this home, however, is its proximity to downtown Sonoma — shops, restaurants and tasting rooms at just a 5-minute walk away.

For more information on this property at 158 Church St. in Sonoma, contact listing agent Laura Parker, 650-275-2602, laura.parker@compass.com, Compass Real Estate, 135 W. Napa St., Suite 200, Sonoma, 707-939-9500, compass.com