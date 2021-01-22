Bernie Sanders Meme Pops Up All Over Sonoma County

California Sister floral design and supply store at the Barlow in Sebastopol posted their own take on the Sanders meme, with the senator sitting surrounded by plants. (@californiasister/Instagram)

Local plant store Dazed and Plantfused, offering pick-up and in-person shopping at Sonoma County farmers markets, shared this photo of Sanders sitting in the middle of its farmers market stand. (@dazedandplantfused/Instagram)

"Bernie heard about our buttermilk fried chicken & bbq on Friday & Saturdays. You can’t tell, but he’s smiling pretty big under that mask," said Backyard, a Forestville restaurant. (@backyardforestville/Instagram)

Santa Rosa's The Toad in the Hole Pub posted this Instagram photo of Bernie Sanders sitting outside the pub, waiting for takeout. "We are as excited for some takeout as Bernie is!" the caption reads. (@toadintheholepub/Instagram)

Faith Parker, owner of Boho Bungalow in Sebastopol, Petaluma and Occidental, posted this photo of the Vermont senator among some of the shop's merchandise. (@bohobungalow/Instagram)

Bernie is saving you a spot. "No need to freeze your tuchus saving a spot. This sunny Saturday, Sugarloaf Ridge State Park will have enough well spaced picnic tables for everyone." (@sugarloafpark/Instagram)

Leave it to local vintner Jean-Charles Boisset to add some glamour to Bernie's mittens-and-parka look. "Bubbles, Mittens & Kittens - nothing better!" said Boisset on his Instagram page. Cheers to that! (@jc_boisset/Instagram)

In this edited photo, posted by Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Sanders sits at a desk featured in "The Godfather," directed by Coppola. The desk is displayed at the winery for visitors to see. (@coppolawine/Instagram)

Longtime Sonoma County resident and celebrity chef Guy Fieri posted this edited photo with Bernie Sanders in his iconic red Camaro, which is seen in just about every episode of Fieri's Food Network show, "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives." (@guyfieri/Instagram)

"Waiting on the day for outdoor dining to open again, and this gave us a chuckle," Mary's Pizza Shack wrote on its Instagram page, with Sanders edited into one of its outdoor dining patios. (@maryspizzashack/Instagram)

A bundled up Bernie Sanders has turned into a meme following the U.S. senator’s appearance at Wednesday’s presidential inauguration. Huddled in a chair and dressed in a thick gray coat from Vermont-based brand Burton and homemade patterned mittens, Sanders looked comfortably snug in the D.C. cold — and the internet loved the look. (The Burton jacket is now sold out – but the company posted on Twitter how to “steal the look”)

“I was just sitting there, trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on,” explained the Vermont senator when asked about his reaction to the meme on Late Night.

The much-meme’d mittens, given to Sanders by Jen Ellis, a second-grade teacher in Vermont, have an interesting story. Ellis made the mittens from an old wool sweater and sent them to Sanders after he lost the bid for the Democratic nomination in 2016. She told The Washington Post that she felt honored the senator wore them at the inauguration. “There were people at the inauguration wearing clothing from world-famous designers. Then there was Bernie, wearing my mittens,” she said.

Sonoma County businesses are now joining in on the fun by photoshopping the practically-dressed Sanders into all kinds of scenes and posting these on social media. Click through the above gallery for a few favorites.

If you’d like to make your own version of the Bernie meme, this website edits the senator into any address. You can now also order a sweatshirt with the meme from Sanders’ website. 100% of the proceeds will go toward Meals on Wheels Vermont.

