Barrio and Old Possum Matchup Brings Top Tacos and Brews to Santa Rosa

The Choriloco with red corn tortilla, potatoes, handmade chorizo, scrambled eggs, pumpkin seed, melted cheese curds, arugula and salsa de chile Morita from Barrio Fresca Cocina Mexicana in Sebastopol's The Barlow. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Dos Tacos with two yellow tortillas, your choice of meat, topped with chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, arugula and micro greens from Barrio Fresca Cocina Mexicana in Sebastopol's The Barlow. ( John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

What goes best with a cold Sonoma-brewed beer? Baby beets with goat cheese is not out of the question. Fish and chips? Yes, please. But a carne asada taco and a brew are truly the Donny and Marie of pairing in our book. A little bit country, a little bit rock ’n’ roll and a lot delish. That’s why we’re so excited about the matchup between Old Possum brewery and the Barrio, an elevated taqueria at Sebastopol’s Barlow.

Barrio will serve ridiculously tasty food at the brewery (357 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa) that includes harissa potatoes, baby beets with goat cheese, ahi tuna tostadas, red snapper ceviche, rice with barbecue carnitas and a host of other tasty nibbles.

More details on Instagram @barriofrescacocina. Stay tuned for more details.

More dining news

Before you huff at slow service, let me share a recent interview with Lucas Martin of K&L Bistro in Sebastopol.

Though most of us have heard about the struggle for staff in the hospitality industry, the reality is far worse. Martin has had to close — often unexpectedly — on nights when a staff member fails to show up.

“It’s collateral damage from COVID. At least one day a week someone calls in sick. They’ve got daycare issues because the kids are at home,” he said. Before the pandemic, K&L had a roster of nearly 35 employees, both part- and full-time. Now they’re working with five, including Martin and his wife, Karen.

“I could hire a bunch of kids on summer break, but we need people who can multitask,” he said. After years of building a brand, sloppy service is worse than closing. “It’s a coin toss, but that’s our philosophy,” he said. “But it’s never going to be the exact same place it was, because it’s just not the same world we live in.”

Part of his plan going forward is to re-evaluate his business, at least when he figures out what the “new normal” is. Clearly it won’t be 35 employees, he said.

“I just don’t know if that will be a financial possibility for the future,” Martin said.