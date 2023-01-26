Six issues | One Great Price

An Epic Weekend Getaway to Point Reyes

Just an hour’s drive from Sonoma County, you'll find beaches, wildlife, stunning views and a tasty list of things to eat and drink here.

The Point Reyes National Seashore has all the makings for a great weekend escape. Just an hour’s drive from Sonoma County, you’ll find beaches, wildlife, stunning views and a tasty list of things to eat and drink here. A day trip will leave you craving more so if you can give yourself a weekend to explore, you won’t regret it.

