Exciting New Hotel Offerings in Sonoma County

Sonoma County hotels continue to roll out new experiences and offerings. From winemaker dinners to hot tubs in the redwoods to weeklong tours, here’s what you need to know about the local hotel scene right now. Click through the above gallery for a peek at the properties.

A new dining experience

Winter brings fewer crowds and new experiences along the Sonoma Coast.

Timber Cove Resort’s restaurant, Coast Kitchen, is launching a series of monthly winemaker dinners. Each four-course dinner menu will be paired with featured local wines. Upcoming winemaker dinners include RAEN Winery in February, and Small Vines Winery in March. Tickets are $150 per person and reservations can be made by calling 707-847-3231.

Weekend guests at the resort have another incentive to slow down and enjoy winter sunsets along the coast. The weekly Cheers to the Sunset experience takes place every Saturday and includes a complimentary champagne toast for all guests.

21780 Highway 1 Jenner, 707-847-3231, timbercoveresort.com

A new way to relax in the redwoods

Glamping in Guerneville just got a little more glamourous. Two of the sleek Airstreams at AutoCamp now feature outdoor, wood-fired hot tubs big enough for two to three people. Redwood Suites also boast a queen size bed, a sofa that converts into a full size bed, full bathroom, well-stocked kitchen and a patio with fire pit. Rates start at $329.

4120 Old Cazadero Road, Guerneville, 888-405-7553, autocamp.com

New excursions

Through the end of March, guests at Montage Healdsburg can go fungi foraging with a Sonoma County mycologist — better known as an expert mushroom-hunter. The two-hour Mushroom Foray experience (offered in partnership with Adventure IO) includes a guided forage and hike, a foraging pocketbook, a bottle of wine, mushroom-themed snacks and a gift bag. $699 for two people.

100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, 707-979-9000, montagehotels.com

A new kind of tour

The Astro in Santa Rosa is launching weeklong tours of Sonoma County. Astro Adventures will introduce participants to local wine, beer, spirits, food and more. The inaugural adventure, set for mid-February, focuses on wine; a spirits tour follows at the end of the month, and two beer tours are on tap for late-March and early April. The $1599 per person tour charge (taxes included) covers lodging at the midcentury motor lodge, several meals at Astro’s sister restaurant, The Spinster Sisters, tasting fees, transportation and some goodies to bring home. Tours are being kept small, ranging from 10 to 20 people.

323 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa, 707-200-4655, theastro.com