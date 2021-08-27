6 Things to Do in Sonoma Before Summer Is Over

At Balletto Vineyards & Winery in Santa Rosa, watch employees play baseball in a one-of-a-kind ballfield: Instead of a cornfield, the first baseline runs alongside a block of Chardonnay, and “it’s outta here” home runs land right in the vines. (Courtesy of Balletto Vineyards & Winery)

Sunflower Love, Petaluma: Amy Streckfus and Curtis Garlick fell for each other while acting on the set of Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” and now the community has fallen for their upstart sunflower business, CA Sunflower Farm (CA stands for Curtis and Amy). They’re open on Sundays in rural west Petaluma, and can deliver cheery bouquets or bring sunflower pop-ups to parties. “Each day is different,” says Streckfus. “It’s exciting to continue meeting the community.” Open Sundays and by appointment. 3365 I St., Petaluma, casunflowerfarm.com -Luke J. Straub.

Flamingo Resort Transformed, Santa Rosa: The landmark neon sign hasn’t gone anywhere, but after a $20 million renovation, the Flamingo is once again a place to be seen. A new, dramatically flared porte cochère hints at the stylish, Palm-Springs-meets-Wine-Country vibe inside, including a lineup of contemporary art, plenty of jungalow and flamingo accents and mint-green Trimline phones. The biggest draw remains the hotel’s heated pool, which boasts new dining options, and soon, a vintage trailer repurposed into a hip bar. From $189 per night. 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-545-8530, flamingoresort.com -Dana Rebmann.

Winery Baseball, Santa Rosa: Balletto Vineyards & Winery cares about their workers — so much so that back in the 2000s, when employees proposed dedicating a section of prime Russian River Valley vineyard land to an employee baseball park in the early 2000s, owner John Balletto gave an immediate thumbs up. It’s the only ballfield of its kind we know of: Instead of a cornfield, the first baseline runs alongside a block of Chardonnay, and “it’s outta here” home runs land right in the vines. Winery guests are welcome to visit the field, which is near the main tasting room, and watch practices—perhaps with a glass of the winery’s excellent rosé. 5700 Occidental Road, Santa Rosa, 707-568-2455, ballettovineyards.com

Vintage Ice Cream, Petaluma: Son of an ice cream vendor, Dan Sager has redone his father Oscar’s vintage 1963 Ford ice cream truck, drawing on his dog, Freddie, to headline a new Oskey’s Ice Cream logo done in cheery mint-and-white paint. “I added some strawberry and chocolate trim, too,” Sager jokes. He stocks old-school novelties like Rocket Pops and Choco Tacos, hitting birthday parties and events along with a regular route through Petaluma. This summer, look for Oskey’s new “ice-cycle”—a Harley Davidson paired with Oscar’s classic sidecar. 707-235-1439. Daily schedules on Instagram @oskeys.icecream -Luke J. Straub

New Doughnuts, Santa Rosa: Do a friend a favor this summer and pick up a couple of salted caramel old-fashioneds from the new Johnny Doughnuts. Or a raspberry Bismark, a brown-butter glazed, or a few of Johnny’s famous croissant-doughnut hybrids, called crodoughs. Johnny’s, which recently opened in the former City Garden space just east of downtown, uses a recipe from the 1920s with potatoes as a key ingredient, for a deliciously pillowy bite. Cult-favorite status reached in record time. Open daily, 1200 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. 707-308-4836, johnnydoughnuts.com -Heather Irwin

Art That Unites Us, Glen Ellen: Multidisciplinary artist Maria de los Angeles, who grew up in Santa Rosa before moving to New York City for art school at Pratt and, later, an MFA from Yale, is returning to Sonoma to help install two new murals. Commissioned through the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, the works shine light on Sonoma Valley’s diverse cultural heritage through a kaleidoscope of color and deep symbolism. “It’s a public work to promote conversation about shared experience—what we’re proud of, who we want to be, what we want to protect,” says de los Angeles. “When I first started planning this mural, I thought about looking at a map. But the map is just a history of how we have divided everything; I want to think about what unifies us.” Located at the corner of Arnold Drive and Carquinez Avenue. svma.org