6 Sonoma Tasting Rooms, Restaurants and Hotels for Design Lovers

Come for the wine, stay for the design.

Come for the wine, stay for the design. Sonoma County may be a wine lover’s mecca but it also offers plenty of sleek style and decor to take in while sipping on a drink or enjoying a meal. Click through the above gallery for a few tasting rooms, restaurants, bars and hotels that will please any discerning design lover. 

