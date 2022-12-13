6 Sonoma Tasting Rooms, Restaurants and Hotels for Design Lovers

Slide 1 of 24 Victorian architecture meets modern design at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa in Sonoma. Founded as an estate, vineyard and working farm over a century ago, the lush property’s buildings maintain their historic bones but the interiors have been modernized in a sleek black and white color scheme. 29 E MacArthur St., Sonoma, 707-938-2929, macarthurplace.com (MacArthur Place)

Slide 2 of 24 Guest room at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa in Sonoma. (MacArthur Place)

Slide 3 of 24 Guest bath at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa in Sonoma. (MacArthur Place)

Slide 4 of 24 Guest room patio at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa in Sonoma. (MacArthur Place)

Slide 5 of 24 Outdoor shower at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa in Sonoma. (MacArthur Place)

Slide 6 of 24 Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa in Sonoma. (MacArthur Place)

Slide 7 of 24 For casual but modern design, the H2hotel in Healdsburg is an eye-catching option. Sustainability is central to the design of this hotel and each area includes fine art pieces, from SkLO blown glass in the lobby to a spoon fountain by internationally acclaimed artist Ned Kahn in the restaurant. 219 Healdsburg Ave., 707-431-2202, h2hotel.com

Slide 8 of 24 A blanket of plants covers the H2hotel's undulating roofline. (H2hotel)

Slide 9 of 24 H2hotel's commitment to Wabi-Sabi design principles (embracing imperfection and transience) means the balconies and other metal elements are left to acquire a patina. (H2hotel)

Slide 10 of 24 H2hotel offers a plant-styling room upgrade called “Living Rooms.” Plants are sourced from nearby Dragonfly Floral, known for their innovative designs. (H2hotel)

Slide 11 of 24 For a vineyard-meets-art gallery tasting experience, head to Donum Estate. The Sonoma Valley property is home to more than 50 fine art sculptures from world-renowned artists, including site-specific commissions. Tickets can be purchased for guided experiences to view the collection and sip Donum’s award-winning chardonnays and pinot noirs. 24500 Ramal Road, Sonoma, 707-732-2200, thedonumestate.com (Donum Estate)

Slide 12 of 24 The Vertical Panorama Pavilion at The Donum Estate in Sonoma. (The Donum Estate)

Slide 13 of 24 A Louise Bourgeois spider occupies a glass pavilion at The Donum Estate in Sonoma. (Courtesy of The Donum Estate)

Slide 14 of 24 Inside the Donum Estate tasting room in Sonoma. (Eric Petschek/Donum Estate)

Slide 15 of 24 King and Queen, 1987, by Keith Herring at The Donum Estate in Sonoma. (Anthony Laurino)

Slide 16 of 24 Enjoy Sonoma Coast wines paired with mezze plates from Little Saint restaurant at Marin Layer Wines. Enhancing the experience is the stunning design of this tasting room, which is the work of Sonoma’s own noteworthy design duo, The Hommeboys. Design lovers will enjoy the mix of different shapes, layers and textures. 308 B Center St., 707-395-0830, marinelayerwines.com (Gretchen Gause)

Slide 17 of 24 At Marine Layer Wines in Healdsburg. (Gretchen Gause)

Slide 18 of 24 The Madrona in Healdsburg is an elegant spot for lunch, drinks or dinner. The newly renovated interiors by Jay Jeffers offer eye-catching, envelope-pushing style. Think bright yellow walls paired with geometric textiles in shades of brown, or pattern-rich curtains and furniture. The unexpected mix of design elements in this updated circa-1880s mansion makes the look sing. 1001 Westside Road, Healdsburg, 707-395-6700, themadronahotel.com (Matthew Millman)

Slide 19 of 24 A warm ambiance in one of the three dining areas at The Madrona in Healdsburg. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 20 of 24 A wallpaper mural of the Madrona Manor, est. 1881, in one of the three dining areas at The Madrona in Healdsburg. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 21 of 24 Unique artwork fills the walls at The Madrona in Healdsburg. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 22 of 24 Fern Bar in Sebastopol has a greenery-forward dining room that takes its inspiration from the fern barns of the 1970s. There’s a collection of fern plants placed on overhead beams, hung from the ceiling and in large planters spaced throughout. The plant vibes are echoed in botanical wallpaper and the green hue of the upholstery. With experimental options on the menu, it makes sense that the design also is new and fresh. 6780 Depot St., Suite 120, Sebastopol, 707-861-9603, fernbar.com (Fern Bar)

Slide 23 of 24 At Fern Bar in Sebastopol. (Kelly Puleio Photography)

Slide 24 of 24 At Fern Bar in Sebastopol. (Kelly Puleio Photography)