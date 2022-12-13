Delicious Dish Restaurant in Sonoma to Close

The doors are closing at Delicious Dish in Sonoma, one of my favorite roadhouse pitstops for burgers, milkshakes and epic salads. Chef/owners Lauren and Charles Cotner have announced that their quirky Arnold Drive restaurant will host its last meal Thursday.

“It’s been a rough 2022 for us. This year has been slower than last, with too many disruptions, including a huge jump in the cost of food and doing business. For the foreseeable future, we’re looking at half the business at twice the price,” said Lauren Cotner.

The four-year-old cafe and catering company began with a selection of sandwiches, salads and prepared meals for pickup and then transitioned to a full-service restaurant for lunch and dinner several nights a week.

Replacing the Cotners in the new year is the team of Valley Bar & Bottle, who will transform the location into a lunchtime destination with seasonal American food.

“We are taking over the Delicious Dish space in the new year. We all live right in that neighborhood, so we are excited to be in our hood,” said Emma Lipp, Chef/owner of Valley.

Valley’s existing location on the Sonoma Plaza (487 First St. West) will continue with its breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner offerings. The restaurant is a collaboration between Lipp, Lauren Feldman, Tanner Walle and Stephanie Reagor.

According to Cotner, the staff of Delicious Dish has been offered an opportunity to continue with the new owners.

“We have been well-served, uplifted and supported by this community since opening out-the-door dinners four years ago and our restaurant three years ago. It isn’t from lack of love. It’s just a bad time for our little restaurant,” Cotner said.

“We can’t wait to see what the new owners (the team from Valley Bar + Bottle) have in store for this place. They have great intentions and have been supportive and respectful of our process, our space and the team the entire time. Please welcome them with open hearts,” she added.