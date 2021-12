Slide 1 of 5 Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, Guerneville: This 805-acre reserve is home to serene groves of majestic Sequoia sempervirens. Sections of the reserve burned in last year’s Walbridge fire, and the park has remained closed in recent months but reopened in late October. 17000 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville, 707-869-2015, stewardscr.org (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 5 Walk among centuries old redwoods at Armstrong Woods State Park near Guerneville. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 5 Jack London State Historic Park, Glen Ellen: The Ancient Redwood Trail is a favorite in winter. See the Grandmother Tree, a 14-foot diameter coast redwood, estimated to be over 1800 years old. With a 200-foot elevation gain, plan on 2-3 hours to complete the four-mile, round trip hike. 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. 707-938 5216, jacklondonpark.com (Courtesy of Jack London State Historic Park)

Slide 4 of 5 Stillwater Cove, Jenner: Located just off Highway 1 in Jenner, the entrance to Stillwater Cove is easy to miss. This hidden gem features three miles of trails surrounded by lush ferns and towering redwoods and is a popular spot for beach picnics. Parking is available at the day-use lot east of Highway 1. 22455 Highway 1, Jenner. 707-8473245, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 5 Soda Springs Reserve, Annapolis: Located about 10 miles east of The Sea Ranch, the 48-acre Soda Springs Reserve offers short, easy strolling trails through giant redwoods. It’s known for birding opportunities in the woods along Soda Springs Creek. The park dates to the 1880s when it was home to the Soda Springs Campground; it became a county park in 1994. 24550 Kelly Road, Annapolis. 707-785-2377, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov (Courtesy of Sonoma County Regional Parks)