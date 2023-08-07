$3 Million Midcentury in Santa Rosa Features Expansive Deck and Stunning Views

A midcentury modern home in Santa Rosa, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, has hit the market for $2,995,000.

The home at 3667 Montecito Ave. was built in 1954 and has been thoughtfully updated with high-quality design elements and finishes. It is surrounded by lush greenery — the 1.38-acre lot boasts mature gardens, majestic oaks and 20 fruit trees, from figs and olives to lemons and peaches, as well as herbs in raised planter boxes. The scenery can be taken in through large windows and from an angular deck with a pool and six-person hot tub.

The home has Marvin french doors and sliders, which add a rustic, contemporary touch, while dark wood stairs and cabinets add warmth and richness to the airy space; an interior design trend we are seeing more and more, wherein exposed wood elements are replacing white-out finishes.

The home’s 3,280 square feet include a formal living room and dining area, where two fireplaces (one wood-burning and one electric) create a cozy atmosphere.

