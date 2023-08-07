Santa Rosa New Build Pairs Clean Lines and Marble Floors for a Sophisticated Modern Look

Superbly sleek, a grayscale palette, the cleanest of clean lines and marble floors throughout are some of the highlights of a 3,515-square-foot new build in Fountaingrove currently listed for $1,900,000.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 1991 West Bristlecone Court was designed and built by developers Amerjeet Saggu and Sahaj Saggu. Amenities include a plaster fireplace, a loungy seating area off the kitchen and two ensuite bathrooms. Oversized glass doors create a spectacular connection between interior and exterior spaces. The home has an additional room that could function as an office.

The home’s white exterior walls are sharply contrasted with a black aluminum roof. Placement high on a Fountaingrove hill offers sweeping views. Click through the above gallery for a peek in side the home.

For more information on this property at 1991 West Bristlecone Court, contact Sudha Schlessinger with Engel and Völkers Sonoma County, 328 Healdsburg Ave., Suite B, Healdsburg, 707-477-3982, sudhaschlesinger.com, engelandvolkers.com