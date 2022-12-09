2 Local Towns Top List of Best Main Streets in Northern California

Slide 1 of 12 Once known as the "Egg Capital of the World," Petaluma is all it's cracked up to be. Only in Your State travel website says it has one of the best main streets in Northern California. "Petaluma is a great mix of wine country and farm country. There is a lot to explore in this beautiful downtown – art galleries, coffee shops, and breweries," wrote Kate Freeman. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 12 "Have a drink and a meal at one of the many restaurants on the Petaluma River," advises Only In Your State. Here are a few more favorite Petaluma dining destinations. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 12 Beef Tenderloin with sorrel pesto, grilled bok choy and Bearnaise at Table Culture Provisions in Petaluma, one of our top dining picks in town. (Table Culture Provisions)

Slide 4 of 12 One fun way to explore downtown Petaluma is to take a self-guided public art tour. (Crissy Pascual/Petaluma Argus-Courier)

Slide 5 of 12 Petaluma might very well be one of the most Instagram-worthy towns in Sonoma County. Just look at this shot of the Hotel Petaluma at sunset! (Photo by @hotelpetaluma)

Slide 6 of 12 Sonoma is the second local town that made Only In Your State's list of best main streets. "One of the most popular places in wine country also has a happening downtown," said Only In Your State. "Sonoma Plaza, at the center, is surrounded by 19th century buildings that have been converted into restaurants and bars. There is no shortage of wineries, all within walking distance." (Shutterstock)

Slide 7 of 12 The Sonoma Plaza offers holiday cheer and attractions for history buffs, from the Sonoma Mission to the barracks and Toscano Hotel, all within two blocks. There’s a big parking lot behind the barracks on First Street East. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 12 The town of Sonoma has a vibrant dining scene. A few favorite restaurants picks near the Sonoma Plaza include the Girl and the Fig, El Dorado Kitchen, Tasca Tasca, Sunflower Caffe and Valley Bar and Bottle. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 12 Fried chicken with cucumber and coconut peanut curry from Valley Bar + Bottle on the Sonoma square. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 12 Sigh Champagne bar on the Sonoma Plaza has been named one of the best wine bars in the U.S. Pop in for a flight of three sparkling wines. No reservation needed. They also serve draft beer, regular wine and non alcoholic beverages, as well as snack-sized bites, both savory and sweet. (Robbi Pengelly/Sonoma Index-Tribune)

Slide 11 of 12 The Corner 103 tasting room on the Sonoma Plaza has been named among the best tasting rooms in the U.S. twice. It remains outstanding for its tastings of limited-production wines, such as sparkling rosé, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Zinfandel and Malbec. (Courtesy of Corner 103)

Slide 12 of 12 Three Sticks Wines, just off the Sonoma Plaza, is another popular tasting room in downtown Sonoma. It is housed in the historic (1842) Vallejo-Casteñada Adobe residence. Visitors can taste Chardonnays, Pinot Noirs and Rhone varietal wines inside or on the patio. (Three Sticks Wines)