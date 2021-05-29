Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Napa Getaway, Trip Ideas

9 Napa Valley Spots Locals Like to Keep Secret

Ever had a burger with a cheese skirt? You can find it at a hidden gem in Napa Valley.

With nearly four million visitors in 2018, there’s not much of Napa Valley that remains undiscovered but we’ve managed to round up 10 hidden gems that locals probably wish we wouldn’t mention. From grungy dive bars to the area’s best burrito and, yes, a burger with a cheese skirt, here’s where you can do Napa Valley like a local. 

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

Related Posts
Meet Some of the Cutest Dogs in Wine Country at These Napa Wineries Meet Some of the Cutest Dogs in Wine Country at These Napa Wineries
Napa Valley Wine Train Celebrates 30th Birthday with '80s-Themed Murder Mystery Party Napa Valley Wine Train Celebrates 30th Birthday with '80s-Themed Murder Mystery Party
6 Napa Hotels That Won't Break the Bank 6 Napa Hotels That Won't Break the Bank

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Read previous post:
Sonoma Wine Bar Named Among ‘The Best Bars in America’

Esquire magazine has tapped a recently opened local bar in its annual list of best bars in America.

Close