10 Great Sonoma Etsy Shops to Check Out

Slide 1 of 10 Nichibei Potters: Wife and husband duo, Cheryl Costantini and Mikio Matsumoto, have been making handmade Japanese pottery since 1985. These guinomi—Japanese small drinking cups—hold a 2 oz. drink. Nichibei Potters, Sebastopol, etsy.com/shop/NichibeiPotters. (Photo courtesy of Nichibei Potters)

Slide 2 of 10 Sacheen Distinctive Handcrafted Jewelry: Copper—with a patina finish—manipulated into angular shapes really stuns. Sacheen’s pieces are wonderfully geometric and bold. Sacheen Distinctive Handcrafted Jewelry, Sebastopol, etsy.com/shop/Sacheen. (Photo courtesy of Sacheen Distinctive Handcrafted Jewelry)

Slide 3 of 10 Reclamation Etchworks: Timothy and Tanessa Daw etch glassware in elegant vintage designs to make your bottles shine at the bar or on the bar cart. Customizable options are available too. Reclamation Etchworks, Santa Rosa, etsy.com/shop/ReclamationEtchworks. (Photo by Kelly Puleio)

Slide 4 of 10 Phil McDonel Arts: A student of Charles Becker, artist-illustrator Phil McDonel makes spectacular pieces in the Magical Realism style. His fine art pieces, which capture stunning light and detail, are sold on his website, but his Etsy store sells affordable digital files for making a print. This piece "Pickled" is hanging in the DeYoung's Open Exhibit until January 3. Phil McDonel Arts, philipmcdonel.com, etsy.com/shop/McDonelArts. (Photo courtesy of Phil McDonel Arts)

Slide 5 of 10 Wine-n-gear: This Sonoma-based business imports French-patented Sommelier Coutale wine openers. These spring-loaded double-lever openers are engravable. Wine-n-gear, Sonoma, etsy.com/shop/winengear. (Photo courtesy of Wine-n-gear)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 10 Rainbow Iris Designs: Designer Jessy makes stone jewelry, hair pins, bookmarks, custom and home decor. She also sells from the large collection of crystals, minerals, and fossils she’s amassed over the years. Rainbow Iris Designs, Santa Rosa, etsy.com/listing/818837358/small-clear-quartz-crystal-point. (Photo courtesy of Rainbow Iris Designs)

Slide 7 of 10 SCary Potter: Ceramist Sharon Carey hand-sculpts wonderfully whimsical designs like these Santa salt and pepper shakers. Chickens, gnomes, witches and ghosts are in supply, too, along with some pretty leaf plates. SCary Potter, Sonoma, etsy.com/shop/SCaryPotter. (Photo courtesy of SCary Potter)

Slide 8 of 10 Sonoma 707 Candle: Ricci Wheatly pours her fragrant phthalate-free soy wax candles into dough molds and other interesting vessels. Her wax tablets can be hung as sachets and are available in numerous scents. They can later be used as wax melts. Sonoma 707 Candle, Sonoma, etsy.com/shop/Sonomacandle. (Photo courtesy of Sonoma 707 Candle)

Slide 9 of 10 Little Gold Stitch: Lily Najmabadi takes lambswool and needle felts these little finger puppets of sweet and spectacular detail. Little Gold Stitch, Sebastopol, etsy.com/shop/LittleGoldStitch. (Little Gold Stitch)

Slide 10 of 10 BurnNBrush Studio: Allison Geoffrey burns original images onto wood items like cutting boards, coasters and ornaments. Geoffrey draws with a wood-burning or hot tip pen. "I take pride in doing pieces by hand," she says. Custom work is available as well. (Photo and styling by Lauren Geoffrey) BurnNBrush Studio, Sebastopol, etsy.com/shop/BurnNBrushStudio (Photo by Lauren Geoffrey)