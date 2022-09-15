10 Fun and Unique Date Ideas in Petaluma

Slide 1 of 14 From food trucks to trivia — The Block Petaluma: If you and your partner have a hard time deciding what to eat and do on date night, The Block will be your saving grace. This laidback, outdoor food park features a rotating lineup of food trucks spanning diverse cuisines, such as Pizza Zimi, AdoboS N' More, Mi Pueblo on Wheels and Reggae Rasta Styles. There’s also a bar with 30 beers on tap, along with wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks. Weekly events include Reggae nights, Wednesday bingo, Thursday trivia and weekend live music. 20 Grey St., Petaluma, 707-775-6003, theblockpetaluma.com (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 14 Adobo fries prepared at the Adobos N' More food truck at The Block Petaluma food park. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 14 Kratos pizza from Pizza Zimi. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 4 of 14 Rock out with the community — The Phoenix Theater: For a lively date in a communal space, hop on over to Petaluma’s historic Phoenix Theater. Once an opera house, then a movie theater, it is now a live music venue and a great place to hang out in overstuffed sofas, skateboard across the expansive floor or play acoustic music on the big stage. Live performances range from local bands to big-name acts and there's also pro wresting matches and the annual Rocky Horror Picture Show screening with a live shadow cast. 201 Washington St., Petaluma, 707-762-3566, thephoenixtheater.com (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 14 Get close with clay — Petaluma Pottery: Recreate the pottery-making scene in the movie Ghost at Petaluma’s own community clay studio. Petaluma Pottery offers classes, workshops, studio memberships and community events. There are one-day and eight-week pottery classes available, and the studio hosts date night classes for adults 18 and older on select dates. The $96 fee (which covers two people) includes clay, tools, glaze and firing of up to two pieces. Bring your own apron and wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. 301 2nd St., Petaluma, 415-272-9997, petalumapottery.com (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 6 of 14 River adventures — Petaluma River: Float down the McNear Channel for a photo op at Steamer Landing Park, or spend the morning kayaking and stop for lunch at Aqus Café at Foundry Wharf. Clavey Paddlesports on Petaluma Boulevard sells and rents kayaks, rafts and paddleboards for your river escapades. It also sells camping gear if you want to turn your river date into a long weekend getaway (the Petaluma KOA off Stony Point Road sits right at the end of the Petaluma River). Clavey Paddlesports, 409 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma, 707-766-8070, clavey.com (Crissy Pascual/Petaluma Argus-Courier)

Slide 7 of 14 Oriah North, 14, left, watches her classmates Chynna Hess, 13, and Ethan Paisley, 13, reenact a scene from the movie "Titanic" as they hang out by the David Yearsley River Heritage Center beside the Petaluma River in Petaluma, Calif., on March 15, 2014. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 14 Diners enjoy the newly expanded newly expanded seating area along the Petaluma river at Seared, foregrounded, and Risibisi restaurants in downtown Petaluma on Friday, September 18, 2020. Cucina Paradiso & Central Market restaurants also expanded their seating. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 14 Go bowling — AMF Boulevard Lanes: Fun for amateurs and seasoned pros alike, bowling is a great activity for first dates to break the ice while splitting pins, or for couples looking for something more than a dinner date. AMF Boulevard Lanes features 40 bowling lanes, a deluxe arcade, billiards tables and a sports bar with TVs playing the big game. The bowling hall hosts a “Sunday Funday” promotion every weekend with bowling games for $4.59, plus arcade deals, after 6 p.m. on Sundays. 1100 Petaluma Blvd., South, Petaluma, 707-762-4581, amf.com (Shutterstock)

Slide 10 of 14 Old fashioned dinner and a show — McNear's and the Mystic Theatre: The family-owned McNear’s Saloon & Dining House is a local favorite Irish pub with a great selection of comfort food and creative cocktails. The saloon is attached to the historic live music venue Mystic Theatre, which hosts a variety of acts, from Bay Area tribute bands to local community events. The Mystic has a full lobby bar, and guests can bring takeout from McNear’s to enjoy in the theater, so couples can experience a true dinner-and-a-show date without worrying about breaking any “no outside food” rules. 23 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma, 707-765-2121, mcnears.com (Shutterstock)

Slide 11 of 14 Relive childhood memories — Nostalgia Alley: Millennial gamer couples rejoice — this retro video game store features all the fun from your childhood to reminisce about and bond over. Share your first Atari experiences and swap memories of besting Donkey Kong on Nintendo as you browse the store for the perfect game. Original Xbox and PlayStation 1 games, retro Sega and GameCube consoles, vintage vinyl and record players — everything that brought you joy as a kid is at your fingertips here. Plus, Old Chicago Pizza is right across the street for some hot, deep dish pizza. Cowabunga, dudes! 36 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma, 707-774-6485, facebook.com/nostalgiaalley (ADVTP / Shutterstock.com)

Slide 12 of 14 Beer and billiards — Buffalo Billiards Pool Hall: For the couple who loves beer and casual bar games, Buffalo Billiards is the premier place to grab a pint and shoot some pool. In addition to its 21 pool tables, the hall features other entertaining games such as darts, ping pong, pinball and shuffleboard. Local craft beers on tap can be paired with elevated pub grub and there's a weekday happy hour from 4-6 p.m., as well as daily drink and game specials. The pool hall stays open late (to 12:30 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday and to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday) so you and your partner can share drinks over a game well into the night. 246 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma, 707-585-8992, buffalobilliards.net (Shutterstock)

Slide 13 of 14 Walk on the historical side — Petaluma Historical Museum & Library: The couple who learns together, grows together. The Petaluma Historical Museum, with a Carnegie library and one of the largest stained glass domes in Northern California, hosts a mix of virtual and in-person exhibits and community events throughout the year. This fall’s main exhibit, entitled Your Hometown Main Street, includes presentations on Petaluma’s early trading routes, businesses, immigrants and downtown revitalizations. For a more immersive learning experience, join the museum’s “Petalumans of Yesteryear;" free, docent-led walking tours held on most Saturdays through October. The docents arrive dressed in period garb ready to guide you around historic downtown Petaluma. 20 4th St., Petaluma, 707-778-4398, petalumamuseum.com (Petaluma Argus-Courier)

Slide 14 of 14 Go antiquing — Petaluma Fall Antique Faire: Petaluma’s 36th annual fall antique fair will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, for collectors and lovers of all things antique. Gallivant through Petaluma’s historic downtown, where streets will transform into an antique marketplace featuring vintage items from over 200 dealers. Explore the vast collection, try on estate jewelry, view antique artwork and take home retro kitchenware. If you miss the fair, there are plenty of shops to get your vintage fix, such as Woodchuck Antiques on Petaluma Boulevard North, Summer Cottage Antiques on Kentucky Street and The Find on Western Avenue. petalumadowntown.com (Jim Johnson/For Petaluma Argus-Courier)