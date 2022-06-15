Where’s the New In-N-Out? We Know.

Cars line up to pick up their orders at the In-N-Out drive-thru in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, April 17, 2012.

In-N-Out was named in Food & Wine magazine as having one of the best burgers in the U.S. (Photo courtesy of Jess Lander)

A new In-N-Out is coming to Sonoma County in 2023, according to representatives of the popular burger chain known for its Double-Double burgers and not-so-secret “secret” menu. There are currently In-N-Out restaurants in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Petaluma.

“Coming Soon” signs were posted at 2532 Santa Rosa Ave., this week, although it typically takes seven to eight months to construct and open a new location, according to Mike Abbate, assistant vice president of real estate and development for In-N-Out. He added that there is currently no official opening date for the restaurant and he could not speculate on any timeline.

Santa Rosa’s planning commission conducted impact studies and approved plans for the 3,900-square-foot eatery in 2020. There will be 76 indoor seats and 76 outdoor seats with access to the restaurant and drive-thru lane on both Yolanda and Santa Rosa avenues.

“We know Santa Rosa is a fantastic community, and we definitely look forward to having this great additional location to serve our customers,” said Abbate.

The first Sonoma County location, Rohnert Park, opened in 1996.