It’s that time of year again when we wave goodbye to winter and welcome spring — and the Easter bunny. Sonoma County restaurants, chocolatiers and bakeries have special treats in store, from bottomless brunches and egg hunts to Easter cakes and truffle-filled bunnies. All brunch listings are for Sunday, April 9.

Santa Rosa

Flamingo Resort: Santa Rosa’s midcentury Flamingo Resort will host an Easter brunch in its ballroom from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The seasonal Easter menu includes a carving station with prime rib, salmon with curry-lemongrass broth, omelet station, matcha pancakes, yogurt parfait bar and other brunch classics, plus vegetarian dishes and sweets. $75 for adults and $35 for kids 12 and under. Reserve on Tock. 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-545 8530, flamingoresort.com

John Ash & Co.: Gourmet restaurant John Ash & Co. will host an Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The menu includes eclectic and seasonal fare, such as Hog Island oysters, spring asparagus soup, Dungeness crab cakes, strawberry challah French toast, fried chicken and waffles or seared filet of Angus beef. Reserve on OpenTable. 4350 Barnes Road, Santa Rosa, 800-421-2584, vintnersresort.com

Sonoma

El Dorado Kitchen: Three-course prix fixe brunch, $45 per person, includes Dungeness crab cake, carrot soup, Wagyu beef carpaccio, eggs Benedict, rack of lamb and lemon pudding cake. 405 First St. W., Sonoma, eldoradosonoma.com

Layla at MacArthur Place: Three-course prix fixe brunch with a menu crafted by new executive chef, Francisco Lopez Jr. Menu standouts include brioche French toast, honey ham Benedict and New Zealand lamb lollipops. Entrees are followed by a trio of miniature desserts, including a strawberry poppy seed shortcake. Optional brunch cocktail pairings are available, such as a Gardez Spritz or Passion Fizz. $65 for adults, $35 for children. 29 E. MacArthur St., Sonoma, macarthurplace.com/food-drink/layla-restaurant

Santé at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn: The tree-course brunch at Fairmont Sonoma’s restaurant is served 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and features a smoked salmon platter to share, butter poached lobster Benedict, scrambled eggs with truffles, fried chicken and waffles, spring lamb leg, and a dessert platter. $125 for adults, $39 for children (separate kids menu). The hotel hosts an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. for all ages. Reservations required. 100 Boyes Blvd, Sonoma, 707-939-2415, fairmont.com

Folktable at Seven Branches: Folktable will cater an Easter brunch at Seven Branches Venue and Inn with a menu that includes strawberry acai shooters, a fresh juice bar, beets with berries, avocado toast, brioche French toast, duck confit hand pies, eggs Benedict, sliced ham, prime rib station, salmon and lox, and beignets. Seatings at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. $90 for adults, $45 for children. 450 W. Spain St., Sonoma, sevenbranchesvenueandinn.com

Wit & Wisdom: Chef Michael Mina’s Wit and Wisdom will serve a three-course prix fixe brunch. Menu offerings include items such as roasted Pacific oysters, a Tavern breakfast with eggs, bacon, heirloom tomato and duck fat potatoes, and sweet desserts like the beloved Chocolate Bar. Guests can sip on a variety drinks, including bloody Marys, espresso-based Carajillos and mimosas. $89 per person. Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made at bit.ly/3M7lFFb. 1325 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-931-3405, witandwisdomsonoma.com

Kenwood

Salt & Stone: Salt & Stone will celebrate Easter with a generous a la carte brunch menu, starting with cinnamon buttermilk coffee cake, fresh fruit and drinks for the table. For the mains, the menu includes items such as huevos rancheros, brioche French toast, steak and eggs, a Bay Shrimp Louie, gulf prawn tagliatelle, lamb burger and cauliflower gnocchi. Make a reservation online or over the phone. 9900 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-833-6326, saltstonekenwood.com

TIPS Roadside: TIPS Roadside will host a family-style bottomless brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The brunch, along with mimosas and Bloody Marys, is all-you-can eat. The menu includes garden salad, smoked brisket, fried chicken, fish and grits, scrambled eggs, bacon, Succotash, housemade biscuits and pecan meringue cookies for dessert. $60 for adults, $25 for children under 12. Add on the bottomless beverages for $19 per person. Reservations are required; reserve a table at bit.ly/40wVHiC. 8445 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-509-0078, tipsroadside.com

Healdsburg

Spoonbar: Spoonbar will host an a la carte Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The brunch menu includes delicacies such as Hobb’s smoked salmon, apricot pan perdue, lobster Benedict, Niman Ranch New York prime steak and eggs, Mr. Duncan’s mushroom quiche and beignets. The kids brunch menu ($17) includes French toast, scrambled eggs with bacon and potato, chicken tenders with fries and mac and cheese. Three fresh flavors of bottomless Bellini will be available for $25. Make reservations on OpenTable. 219 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-433-7222, spoonbar.com

Petaluma

Stockhome: This Swedish restaurant is serving Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes dishes like Matjes herring with dill, apple and horseradish cream; spring salad with Aquavit vinaigrette; charred local asparagus and pea tendrils; caraway-smoked salmon with shaved fennel; and grilled local lamb loin with garlic, herbs and red wine. For dessert, there will be strawberry and rhubarb pie with vanilla sauce, cinnamon rolls with cardamom and whipped cream and a Swedish cheeseboard with huckleberry jam. Tickets for the brunch can be purchased online. $90 for adults, $45 for children. 220 Western Ave., Petaluma, 707-981-8511, stockhomerestaurant.com

Rohnert Park

Sally Tomatoes: Sally Tomatoes will celebrate Easter with an egg hunt and brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The buffet includes eggs Benedict, French toast, carved ham, chicken parmigiana, assorted pastries and ice cream. Drink specials include Peeps bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys and chocolate martinis for adults. The buffet is $25 for adults and $12.50 for children. Call to make a reservation. 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park, 707-665-9472, sallytomatoes.com

Rio Nido

Rio Nido Roadhouse: Rio Nido Roadhouse will host its annual Easter Egg-stravaganza with a brunch at 9 a.m. and an egg hunt starting at 11 a.m. There will be a Peep Diorama Art Contest based on the theme “Peeps in Mythical Lands.” Drop off shoe box-sized dioramas before 1 p.m. for judging. Winners and prizes will be announced by 2 p.m. There will also be a Peep catapult competition for kids of all ages. Call to RSVP for the Easter egg hunt to ensure there will be enough goodies for everyone. 14540 Canyon 2 Road, Rio Nido, 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com

Sweet treats

Costeaux French Bakery: Costeaux will be open on Easter with its regular Sunday brunch menu, including Costeaux favorites such as eggs Benedict, deep-dish quiche, avocado toast on artisan bread and pain perdu (French toast) made with the house cinnamon walnut bread. 417 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-433-1913, costeaux.com

Fleur Sauvage: This artisan chocolatier will sell a Brass Bunny with truffles for Easter. The bunny is made of 65 percent chocolate and contains 12 dark chocolate truffles. $25, available by pre-order at fleursauvagechocolates.com

Patisserie Angelica: Patisserie Angelica will have cakes, adorable Easter-themed cookies and chocolate raspberry Easter egg cake. Gift a West County High Tea experience with French Mariage Freres tea, scones, savories and sandwiches. Reserve at 707-827-7998, 6821 Laguna Park Way, Sebastopol, patisserieangelica.com.