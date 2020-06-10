Try Something New: Free or Cheap Online Classes From Local Experts

We admit to disappearing down the reality TV rabbit hole a bit more often these days — after all, everyone needs to look away from the news and turn off our brains, at least for a few minutes. But if you’re looking to spend some time at home in a wholesome way, Sonoma County’s creative and fitness community has you covered. Locals have stepped up in a big way, offering free or low-cost online resources that will keep you in shape, get you started on a new hobby, or back on track with an old favorite. Click through the above gallery for a few ideas.
Karen Kizer, Chelsea Rose Kurnick, Meg McConahey and Janet Balicki Weber contributed to this article.