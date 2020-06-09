“You’ve Been Serving Us for So Many Years:” Local Hospitality Workers Get Free Food This Friday

Furloughed hospitality workers from Sonoma County are invited to a free drive-through food distribution from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, June 12.

Aimed at restaurant, hotel and winery employees who have lost work during the pandemic, the distribution is a collaboration between the Redwood Empire Food Bank and Sonoma County Vintners. Workers will be given a variety of provisions purchased from farmers through the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

Sonoma County has one of the highest rates of unemployment in the state region due to shelter-in-place mandates that have disproportionally affected hospitality workers.

Food will be supplied on a first-come, first-served basis and there is no need to register in advance or provide proof of previous employment, according to organizers.

“We know it’s a challenging and difficult place to be, to ask for food,” said David Goodman, Redwood Empire Food Bank’s CEO. “You’ve been serving us for so many years, now please let us serve you.”