Jamie Benziger, 33, Winemaker, Imagery Estate Winery, Glen Ellen: Jamie is a third-generation Benziger – the pioneering Sonoma Valley wine family who helped bring sustainable farming practices into the mainstream. Her father, Joe Benziger, founded Imagery in 1986, the same year Jamie was born. After producing a variety of wines alongside her father, Jamie took over winemaking at Imagery in 2017. Recently, she has been putting a fresh spin on traditional varietals with her "Imagery California" collection of wines. (Courtesy photo)

Imagery Estate Winery is known for crafting wines from uncommon varieties and for its appreciation of the visual arts. (Courtesy photo)

Jennifer Reichardt, 32, Owner/Winemaker, Raft Wines, Sonoma County, COO, Sonoma County Poultry/Liberty Ducks, Petaluma: Jennifer Reichardt's family has been raising ducks for Bay Area restaurants since 1901. The name of her winery, Raft, comes from the word for a dense flock of swimming birds – such as ducks. She was "bit by the winemaking bug" in 2011 and, after completing seven harvests – from Sonoma County to Chile – began making her own wine in 2016, using organically farmed grapes from California. Last year, she was named among "30 inspiring individuals under 30" by The Press Democrat. (Courtesy photo)

Jennifer Reichardt handcrafts her wines at Punchdown Cellars in Santa Rosa, a winemaking facility that is home to several small wineries. (Courtesy photo)

Chip Forsythe, 34, Winemaker/CEO, Rebel Coast Winery, Sonoma: Entrepreneur and Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo grad Chip Forsythe launched Rebel Coast Winery in 2018, producer of the world's first THC-infused, non-alcoholic wine (California law doesn't allow THC to mix with alcohol). The winery's sauvignon blanc contains 20 milligrams of THC per bottle, which equals 5 mg per glass. The grapes are sourced from Sonoma County while Ebbu, a Colardo-based cannabis company, adds a cannabinoid solution to the wine (after the alcohol has been removed). (Courtesy photo)

Rebel Coast sauvignon blanc is touted as a hangover free, low-calorie wine (it contains 35 calories per glass). (Courtesy photo)