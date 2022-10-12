The Ultimate Guide to Halloween in Sonoma County, 2022

Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma hosts its annual Halloween Masquerade on the last Saturday night of October. Celebrate “the Roaring ’20s, Great Gatsby-style” with live music, dancing, small bites and Buena Vista wines. (Buena Vista Winery)

Dressed as a ballerina for Halloween, Spring Creek Elementary School student Lily Lee performs a plié while parading around campus with students, from left, Judah Keita, Kellen Goodfellow and Malaya Dela Concepcion, Friday October 30, 2015 in Santa Rosa. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

The Blind Scream Haunted House at SOMO Village in Rohnert Park was actually two haunted houses; Carnevil, crawling with clowns and carnies and Slaughter Shack, home to the tortuous Hunter family. This year, Blind Scream is in Santa Rosa. (Will Bucquoy/ for The Press Democrat).

Desiree Sizemore, right, screams as actor Emily Quintas, left, jumps towards her inside Uncle Chuckle's 3D Mad House at Blind Scream Haunted House in Rohnert Park. This year, Blind Scream is in Santa Rosa. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

From candy lands to haunted houses to masquerade balls, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this Halloween season in Sonoma County. Here are some spooky activities for kids, teens and adults throughout October.

Haunted happenings for kids

Saturday, Oct. 15 — Pumpkin Splash: The Honeybee Pool in Rohnert Park lets you take advantage of Sonoma County’s warm fall weather with a pumpkin splash party. Kids can swim in the pool and dive for pumpkins, which they can decorate afterward. Register at the Rohnert Park Community Center front desk or call the center at 707-588-3456. $15 admission. 1170 Golf Course Drive, Rohnert Park, rpcity.org

Oct. 28 — Downtown Santa Rosa Trick or Treat: Who says kids can only trick or treat on Halloween? Downtown Santa Rosa businesses will present a Fall Fun Fest from 5 to 8 p.m., with games, a Ferris wheel, zip line, live DJ and more. Children 12 and younger are invited to dress up for some trick-or-treating at local businesses and a costume contest at 6:15 p.m. in Old Courthouse Square. Adults can dress up, too, to compete in an adult costume contest at 7 p.m. Old Courthouse Square, downtownsantarosa.org

Oct. 30 — Spooky di Rosa: Tucked between Sonoma and Napa, the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art will turn into Spooky di Rosa this Halloween, with trick-or-treating and a haunted museum from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Activities include a costume contest at 3 p.m., a spooky photo booth, face painting, courtyard games and music. “Gremlins” ages 17 and under are $5; “The Living” pay general admission (adults $20; seniors 65 and older and students $17). 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa, 707-226-5991, dirosaart.org/halloween

Oct. 31 — Cotati Candy Land: The annual Cotati Candy Land trick-or-treat event returns to La Plaza Park with goodies from local businesses from 2 to 5 p.m. The free event takes place outdoors; no registration is required.

Frightening fun for families

Weekends in October — Blind Scream Haunted House: For those who enjoy the adrenaline rush of a good scare, Blind Scream is a great place to get your heart pumping. Now located just south of the Santa Rosa Plaza, the haunted house is open on select dates throughout October. This year’s theme is “House of Superstitions.” Those brave enough to enter will walk (or run) through a “dilapidated old dwelling deep in the dank, dark woods.” Here live three terrible sisters, “each one as evil as hell itself.” Tickets are $25-35 and can be purchased online (blindscream.com/haunted-house) or at the door. This activity is not recommended for small children or kids who are easily scared. 98 Santa Rosa Plaza, Santa Rosa, 707-953-3909, blindscream.com

Throughout October — Halloween Home Displays: The Press Democrat has created a map of the best Halloween home displays in the county, making it easy for you to get into the spooky mood any day of the week. Check out the map (pressdemocrat.com/article/news/map-halloween-decorated-homes-in-sonoma-county) to plan your route. Then walk or drive with family or friends to enjoy some creative decorations throughout the month.

Oct. 23 — Santa Rosa Symphony Spooktacular: The Santa Rosa Symphony will perform thrilling tunes and “ominous masterpieces” at the Green Music Center’s Weill Hall to get you and your family into the Halloween spirit. The Symphony Spooktacular, which begins at 3 p.m., will include film scores from “Harry Potter” and “Pirates of the Caribbean,” as well as works by Saint-Saëns and Mussorgsky. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets (tickets.srsymphony.org) are $20 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under. Weill Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

Oct. 29 — Pumpkin Festival and Costume Competition: Enjoy a festive morning with the family at the Healdsburg Farmers’ Market’s 38th annual Pumpkin Festival and Costume Competition. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. and features a variety of fun activities, including pumpkin carving, “pumpkin-car” races and, of course, costume contests (event attendees pick the winners). Registration for pumpkin-car races and costume contests is open 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Healdsburg Farmers’ Market, Vine St., healdsburgfarmersmarket.org/pumpkin-festival-2022

For the grown-ups

Oct. 28 — Halloween Bash: From 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Santa Rosa’s Epicenter will hold its second Halloween Bash, with three DJs, three dance floors and three full bars. Join hundreds of costumed partygoers for a night of bowling, dancing, arcade playing and even some ax throwing. The laser tag area will be turned into a haunted house, and there will be food and drink specials available. This event is for people 21 and older. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at bit.ly/3efGZtD. Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa.

Oct. 28-29 — Hallowine Run: Join runners and wine enthusiasts alike for the Hallowine Run, which will make its return to Wine Country after a three-year hiatus. The two-day event includes kid-friendly activities and an evening welcome reception on Oct. 28, and a half marathon (which participants can run as a two-person relay) and a 5K race on Oct. 29.

The Oct. 29 races begin at Orsi Family Vineyards in Healdsburg and take runners on scenic loops through the Dry Creek Valley. The half marathon begins at 7:30 a.m.; the 5K starts at 8:25 a.m.

There’s a post-race wine and music festival from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with live music, wine tasting, a costume contest and awards ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Profits benefit the Hall Steps Foundation, which supports women and children living in poverty in Ethiopia. Registration is open until Oct. 28 at hallowinerun.com/registration-info.

Oct. 29 — Halloween Masquerade Ball: Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma hosts its annual Halloween Masquerade on the last Saturday night of October. Celebrate “the Roaring ’20s, Great Gatsby-style” with live music, dancing, small bites and Buena Vista wines. General tickets are $125 ($100 for members). The event begins at 7 p.m. Buena Vista Winery, 18000 Old Winery Road, Sonoma, 800-926-1266, buenavistawinery.com

You can reach Press Democrat intern Lonnie Hayes at lonnie.hayes@pressdemocrat.com.