The Best Wineries in Sonoma for Fall Tastings

Tasting wine while soaking in the autumn colors in the vineyards is our favorite form of leaf peeping.


By Linda Murphy

To taste wine while soaking in the autumn colors in the vineyards is a far more interesting—and delicious—form of leaf peeping. October is the ideal time to witness Sonoma County’s colorful transition from summer to fall in the field, so start making plans now. Click through the above gallery for a few favorite Sonoma wineries for taking in the fall colors.

