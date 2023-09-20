The Best Wineries in Sonoma for Fall Tastings

Slide 1 of 13 Jordan Vineyard & Winery: In fall, the buttercup-colored Jordan chateau, covered in Boston ivy, is as iconic a place as any in Sonoma. The ivy morphs from vibrant green to red, then orange to pale yellow. Beyond those walls, the 1,200-acre Alexander Valley estate includes approximately 120 acres planted to Bordeaux red grape varieties. 1474 Alexander Valley Road, Healdsburg. 707-431-5250, jordanwinery.com (Jordan Vineyard & Winery)

Slide 2 of 13 The tasting room at Jordan Vineyard & Winery in Healdsburg is a cozy place to sip wine in fall. (Kim Carroll)

Slide 3 of 13 At Jordan Vineyard & Winery in Healdsburg, ivy reacts to the cooler rainy weather. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 13 The lake at Jordan Vineyard & Winery in late fall. (Courtesy of Jordan Vineyard & Winery)

Slide 5 of 13 Bartholomew Estate Vineyards and Winery: Hiking through vineyards is a fine way to see fall colors. But a ride on horseback offers a higher-level, ever-changing perspective. In conjunction with Sonoma Valley Trail Rides, the winery hosts 45-minute rides through the 375-acre estate and its vineyards, with a bottle of wine to take home ($150). There’s also a 3-mile hiking trail past oaks, madrones, and vines. 1000 Vineyard Lane, Sonoma. 707-509-0540, bartholomewestate.com (Michelle Hogan)

Slide 6 of 13 Fall wine tasting at Bartholomew Estate Vineyards and Winery in Sonoma. (Steven Krause)

Slide 7 of 13 Viansa: Long known for its Tuscan-style tasting room and marketplace, Viansa also affords an impressive 270-degree sweep that takes in the autumnal palette across the valley, as well as views of nearby wetlands that harbor migrating waterfowl. Wood-framed hillside outlooks—the winery describes them as grown-up tree houses—can be booked for groups of up to six and come with service of four wines, cheese and charcuterie ($75). The Summit Tasting ($35) has broad views from a hilltop terrace. 25200 Arnold Dr., Sonoma. 800-995-4740, viansa.com (Viansa Sonoma)

Slide 8 of 13 One of the bird's nest cabins at Viansa Sonoma that are available for private wine tastings or bird watching. (Viansa Sonoma)

Slide 9 of 13 Keller Estate: From this Petaluma Gap vineyard perched at 500 feet, the view to the south encompasses glowing grapevines, trees, and fall foliage stretching across southern Sonoma and northern Marin. Tastings here include a walking tour of the stunning property. 5875 Lakeville Hwy., Petaluma. 707-765-2117, kellerestate.com (Michael Ryan Photography/Keller Estate)

Slide 10 of 13 Kunde Family Winery: There are few Sonoma wineries that show off autumn colors as gloriously as this Kenwood winery and vineyard estate. The 1,850-acre ranch, established in 1879, is enveloped by terraced vineyards and oak woodlands. The effect is one of a blanket of marigold, pumpkin, and rust— especially when seen from 1,400 feet up during the Mountain Top Tasting ($100). 9825 Sonoma Hwy., Kenwood. 707-833-5501, kunde.com (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 13 The Mountain Top Tasting at Kunde Family Winery in Kenwood. (Timm Eubanks/Kunde Family Winery)

Slide 12 of 13 Kunde Vineyards at peak fall color in Kenwood. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)