The Best Upcoming Food and Wine Events in Sonoma and Napa

Slide 1 of 24 Passport to Dry Creek Valley, April 29-30: Now in its 32nd year, Passport to Dry Creek Valley welcomes visitors to more than 30 wineries throughout one of Sonoma County's most famous wine regions. Along with stellar wine and food pairings, there’s a winemakers welcome dinner at The Madrona in Healdsburg and a winemakers and growers brunch at SingleThread Farms, also in Healdsburg. Find more information at drycreekvalley.org and tickets at eventbrite.com. (Passport to Dry Creek Valley)

Slide 2 of 24 This year's Passport to Dry Creek Valley will include a winemakers welcome dinner at The Madrona in Healdsburg (pictured) and a winemakers and growers brunch at SingleThread Farms, also in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 24 The list of the wineries participating in Passport to Dry Creek Valley is long. Find the full lineup at drycreekvalley.org. (Charlie Gesell)

Slide 4 of 24 Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience, May 18-21: Farmers, growers, winemakers, chefs — they’ll all be showing off the food and wine that’s made in Sonoma County during this event. Activities include a Champagne and caviar pairing seminar, cocktails at Lo & Behold in Healdsburg and a barbecue lunch with chef Matt Horn of Horn Barbecue at Dutton Ranch, followed by a private vineyard tour. Find more information and purchase tickets at healdsburgwineandfood.com

Slide 5 of 24 Part of the proceeds from the Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience go to a trio of local nonprofits that includes Farm to Pantry, the Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation and the Healdsburg chapter of Future Farmers of America. (Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience)

Slide 6 of 24 BottleRock Napa Valley, May 25-28: Wine Country’s biggest music festival returns on Memorial Day Weekend. This year’s headliners are the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo and Duran Duran. For the latest on ticket availability, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com/tickets (BottleRock Napa Valley)

Slide 7 of 24 Along with some of the brightest stars in the music industry, BottleRock Napa Valley serves up some of the best wine, beer, spirits and food in Wine Country for three days at the Napa Valley Expo. (BottleRock Napa Valley)

Slide 8 of 24 Bling Bling Dumpling booth serves up fried pork dumplings with veggie spring rolls Friday, May 27, 2022, during BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 24 Cindi Lucas, of Boston, has a chicken gyro kebab with hummus and a beer made by Tarla Mediterranean Bar + Grill on Friday, May 27, 2022, at BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 24 Poutine fries from Poutine Brothers at BottleRock Napa Valley 2022. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 11 of 24 North Coast Wine & Food Festival, June 17: Nearly 100 gold-winning wines from the North Coast Wine Challenge will be served alongside dishes from 25 much-loved Wine Country chefs at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa. This event is organized by The Press Democrat, sister publication of Sonoma Magazine. There is a 15% convenience fee for phone and online ticket sales. To avoid this fee, tickets can be purchased in person at the LBC ticket office. (Will Bucquoy)

Slide 12 of 24 The North Coast Wine & Food Festival supports local nonprofit Sonoma Family Meal, a network of chefs, farmers and food producers fighting food insecurity during disasters. The nonprofit was founded by Heather Irwin, dining editor at Sonoma Media Investments, owners of Sonoma Magazine. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 13 of 24 Chef John Ash and staff from Worth Our Weight restaurant help guests grill personal pizzas during the North Coast Food and Wine Festival at SOMO Village in Rohnert Park. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 24 Taste of Sonoma, June 24: More than 100 wineries will be pouring at the walk-around wine tasting at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens in Santa Rosa. There will be wine seminars, food trucks, themed wine lounges and even a beer garden. Find more information at tasteofsonoma.com. Early bird ticket pricing is available through May 31; tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 24 Wineries and chefs do what they do best at the annual Taste of Sonoma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 24 More than 100 wineries will be pouring at Taste of Sonoma at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens in Santa Rosa. (Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens)

Slide 17 of 24 Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa, July 28-30: The second annual Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa will feature headliners Mary J. Blige, Nas and Chance the Rapper, with comedian Dave Chappelle as host. The three-day festival at the Silverado Resort and Spa will include live music on three stages, a variety of food and drink options and after-parties with DJs. Find more information and tickets at bluenotejazz.com/jazz-festival-napa (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Slide 18 of 24 The Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa features artist-in-residence and Grammy award winner Robert Glasper, with special guests De La Soul, Bilal and Lalah Hathaway. (Robert Glasper YouTube)

Slide 19 of 24 Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival, Aug. 26-27: From calamari to crab, this festival is a seafood lover’s dream. Pair the food with wine, beer and cider tastings. There also will be a craft marketplace, entertainment on three stages and family-friendly activities. Tickets will go on sale in April and can be purchased at bodegaseafoodfestival.com (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 20 of 24 Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival features live entertainment on three stages. (Will Bucquoy/For The Press Democrat)

Slide 21 of 24 Katie Young, left, and Kristine Cambra of Windsor taste wine from Vingave Agave Wines during the 2015 Bodega Seafood, Art and Wine Festival in Bodega Bay. This year's event takes place Aug. 26-27. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 22 of 24 A portion of the proceeds from the Bodega Seafood, Art and Wine Festival will benefit the Bodega Volunteer Fire Department and Stewards of the Coast & Redwoods, a nonprofit working with California State Parks to protect parks in the Russian River area, including Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 23 of 24 Sonoma County Harvest Fair Grand Tasting, Oct. 23: A local favorite since 1975, this event introduces attendees to new favorite wines to add to their collection. Find more information and tickets, when they become available, at harvestfair.org (Erik Castro/For The Press Democrat)