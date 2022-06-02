Where to Get the Best Donuts in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 18 Krispy Kreme, Rohnert Park: To celebrate National Doughnut Day, Krispy Kreme is offering a free glazed doughnut and a dozen glazed doughnuts for just $1. Look for the “Hot Light” neon sign from 7-10 a.m. and 6-11 p.m. every day to find out when doughnuts are at their freshest and get them delivered from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day. 5090 Redwood Drive, Rohnert Park, 707-521-9154. (Parengdyomar Potograpi / Shutterstock.com)

Slide 2 of 18 Johnny Doughnuts, Santa Rosa: The brilliant successor to the much-loved City Garden Doughnuts is killing it with Crodoughs (a take on Cronuts, or croissant doughnuts), Bismarks (aka jelly doughnuts), cinnamon rolls, wheat-free doughnuts, vegan doughnuts and all the sprinkles you care to eat. 1200 Fourth Street, johnnydoughnuts.com. (Courtesy of Johnny Doughnuts)

Slide 3 of 18 A variety of doughnuts from Johnny Doughnuts in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of Johnny Doughnuts)

Slide 4 of 18 Vegan doughnuts from Morning Ritual: Order a box of assorted vegan doughnuts from Sonoma County bakery Morning Ritual and pick them up at serves up at Retrograde Roasters in Sebastopol. They’re baked rather than fried and come in flavors such as maple, cookie crumble and matcha almond. Pickup location: 130 S. Main St, Suite 103, Sebastopol. (Courtesy of Morning Ritual)

Slide 5 of 18 Donuts & Bagel Cafe, Santa Rosa: Food-choosy friends swear this is the best doughnut cafe in town. Always packed. Jelly are a favorite. Doughnut holes are also awesome. Takeout only. 750 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa, 707-284-1012. (D.T. / Yelp)

Slide 6 of 18 Tan’s Donuts, Santa Rosa: A go-to for straight up office-worthy doughnuts. Don’t miss the buttermilk doughnut, a denser version of the glazed. 1074 4th St, Santa Rosa. (Yelp)

Slide 7 of 18 Jelly Donut, Santa Rosa: Our favorite raspberry jelly doughnut. Open 24 hours. Plus cake doughnuts and a dozen doughnut holes for only $1.75. Enough said. Takeout only. 443 Dutton Ave., Suite 10, Santa Rosa, 707-544-8494. (Tiffany C. / Yelp)

Slide 8 of 18 Crystal’s Corner, Santa Rosa: If you need a burger with your doughnut, here’s the place. Decent doughnuts served up friendly. Takeout only. Right next to Whole Foods to make you feel extra guilty. 1185 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-545-5668. (Hunter A. / Yelp)

Slide 9 of 18 Dirty Girl Donuts, Sonoma: So good you’ll want every dang flavor. How about a strawberry custard filled doughnut topped with Swiss meringue buttercream and a strawberry? Open 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thursday- Sunday or "until no mo’ dough, bro." 927 Broadway, Sonoma. View menu online at dirtygirldonuts.com (Courtesy of Dirty Girl Donuts)

Slide 10 of 18 A variety of doughnuts from Dirty Girl Donuts in Sonoma. (Photo: Nicole Archibald)

Slide 11 of 18 Harvey’s Gourmet Donuts, Sonoma: Weekly pop-ups 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sundays for these mini doughnuts made from scratch by Harvey himself. 414 First St. E., Sonoma, harveysdonuts.com. (Courtesy of Harvey's Gourmet Donuts)

Slide 12 of 18 Danish & Donuts, Sonoma: Crullers are a specialty at Sonoma’s Danish & Donuts, along with yeasty doughnuts with sprinkles and maybe a danish or two if you get there early. Takeout and delivery. Boston cremes get top billing. 18580 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma, 707-938-1333. (Yelp)

Slide 13 of 18 Keny's Donuts, Petaluma: This doughnut shop has been around since 1984 and has been a favorite among Petaluma high-schoolers for decades and, more recently, doughnut-lovers on the Save Sonoma County Restaurants page. "This is not the hipster, organic doughnuts place...this is Sunday morning I want a good donut!" saidDara Krahne Peloquin. 202 Douglas St., Petaluma, Facebook. (Courtesy of Keny's Donuts)

Slide 14 of 18 Dunkin’, Petaluma, Santa Rosa, Windsor: The first outpost of this East Coast and Midwest doughnut favorite, aka Dunkin’ Donuts, arrived in Petaluma to the delight of transplants. In addition to their legendary coffee, they have doughnuts in every flavor of the rainbow. Because that’s what doughnuts are made of, rainbows and love. Now also in Santa Rosa and Windsor. 435 N McDowell Blvd. Suite 50, Petaluma; 138-A Calistoga Rd, Santa Rosa and 2739 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; 6650 Hembree Lane, Windsor. (Pere Rubi/shutterstock.com)

Slide 15 of 18 Sunrise Donuts, Petaluma: Chocolate cake and blueberry doughnuts are special favorites at this neighborhood spot. “Boy, it's safe to say it would take a lot to make me get emotional about donuts, but Sunrise Donuts made it happen!” said one enthusiastic reviewer. Takeout. 68 E. Washington St., Petaluma, 707-762-6601. (Yelp)

Slide 16 of 18 BurtoNZ Bakery, Windsor: You can thank the Kiwis for coming up with a cream and raspberry-filled doughnut that’s about the best thing since sliced bread. This New Zealand specialty is a not-too-sweet fried torpedo rolled in sugar, split down the middle and stuffed with whipped cream and a schmear of seedless raspberry jam. Oh so good with morning coffee or an evening dessert, or any time in between. 9076 Brooks Road S, Windsor, 707-687-5455. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 17 of 18 Flakey Cream Do-Nuts & Coffee Shop, Healdsburg: A favorite coffee shop since the 1960s, this classic has full breakfast and lunch. But it’s the doughnuts in the window every morning that have been drawing kids and hungry grown-ups to this spot for more than 50 years. They even have a “buy five, get one free” deal for their doughnuts. Amazing glazed doughnuts. 441 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-433-3895, flakycream.com (Yelp)

Slide 18 of 18 Happy Donuts, Cloverdale: This new addition to Cloverdale is the second outpost for this delish doughnut shop. Also in Windsor. 1117 #C, S Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, 707-669-0326; 8962 Brooks Road S., Windsor. (Courtesy of Happy Donuts)