Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
BiteClub, Food + Drink, Sonoma Restaurants, Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Wine Country

The Best Dishes I Ate This Week in Sonoma County

Dining editor Heather Irwin picks her favorite dishes on restaurant menus right now, from delicious fish tacos to a decadent Baked Alaska.

With summer just around the corner, it’s been a busy time for catching up with favorite restaurants and checking out some new ones. Click through the above gallery for some of the best things I’ve eaten recently.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters!

Comments