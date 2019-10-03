The Best Cheap Eats in Petaluma

Slide 1 of 16 Chef Gator's Rustic Burger and His Creole Friends: Chef Gator (aka Glenn Thompson) just wants you to be happy, and he shows it by whipping up delicious Creole food and burgers at family-friendly prices. The Bayou Burger, topped with caramelized onions, creole mustard aioli, lettuce and tomatoes, is a tasty treat at $6.99 ($8.99 with fries), or for a few bucks more, fancy it up with the Italian burger, adorned with grilled zucchini, roasted red bell pepper, pesto aioli and mozzarella cheese. Gator’s also offers generous half portions of Creole dishes like smoked chicken and sausage jambalaya; shrimp and grits enrobed in a spicy herb and beer sauce; and crawfish étouffée ($11.99-13.99). You won’t leave hungry. (John Burgess)

Slide 2 of 16 Gator's Chicken & Waffles from Gator's Rustic Burger & His Creole Friends in the Petaluma theater district. (John Burgess)

Slide 3 of 16 Warm Chocolate Bread Pudding Turtle with chocolate sauce, caramel sauce and toasted pecans rom Gator's Rustic Burger & His Creole Friends in the Petaluma theater district. (John Burgess)

Slide 4 of 16 El Roy's Mexican Grill: The casual restaurant version of El Roy’s popular food truck serves some of the best Mexican fare in P-town at south-of-the-border prices. The choice of meats goes way beyond grilled chicken and steak to the wonderful world of lengua (beef tongue), cabeza (beef head), buche (fried pork stomach) and spicy chorizo. We’re smitten with the al pastor tacos, starring flavorful marinated and grilled pork. They’re street tacos—meaning small—but at $1.50 each, you can mix and match. Not a meat eater? Fish and shrimp tacos are just 50 cents more.

Slide 5 of 16 Fourth and Sea: This is one of those hole-in-the-wall places people tend to pass by for years before giving it a try—and when they finally do, they wonder what took them so long. Set on the corner of Fourth and C streets (get it?), this joint serves up hot-and-crispy fish and chips that will have you hooked. For less than 10 bucks, you get a substantial piece of expertly fried, flaky white fish, served with maddeningly delectable, batter-dipped steak fries and coleslaw. Be sure to save room for soft serve ice cream. (Chris Hardy)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 16 Pho Sonoma: There’s nothing like a steaming bowl of pho (pronounced “fuh”), the hearty Vietnamese soup that warms the soul—especially when it’s this good and this affordable. It all begins with flavorful chicken or beef broth, laced with rice noodles and your choice of protein—chicken breast, shrimp, crab meat, flank steak, or even tripe. (There’s also a vegetarian option.) The soup comes with all the traditional add-it-yourself toppings, including crunchy bean sprouts, fresh cilantro and basil leaves, lime wedges, and sliced jalapeños for a little heat. A “regular” bowl is plenty to fill you up, and costs $10. Brightly lit and shiny clean, the restaurant is a great place to stop and slurp after seeing a movie across the street. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 7 of 16 House special, Bird's Nest crispy egg noodles at Pho Sonoma in Petaluma, California, on Friday, December 21, 2018. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 8 of 16 BBQ chicken and egg roll with vermicelli noodles at Pho Sonoma in Petaluma, California, on Friday, December 21, 2018. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 9 of 16 Pub Republic: This bright and airy space offers excellently executed pub fare, including the hearty shepherd’s pie, a luscious combination of Guinness-braised beef, carrots, peas and onions, all baked together with silky mashed potatoes and three cheeses. The regular portion costs $17, but there’s also a half-size option that’s filling enough for most folks for $13.50, including a side salad. We also love the Brussels sprouts tacos ($12.50 for a substantial pair) stuffed with caramelized sprouts, toasted almonds and avocado. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 10 of 16 Roy's Chicago Dogs at the Yard: Petaluma is a hub for great hot dogs, but we double-dog-dare you to find a better deal than Roy’s, at the Petaluma Livestock Auction Yard. Among the multi-dog menu, we favor the Chicago dog, a snappy Vienna Beef wiener tucked into a soft poppy seed bun and topped with tomatoes, sport peppers, celery salt, onions, relish, mustard and a pickle spear. Served in a basket with crisp, crinkle cut fries, it’ll cost you just $6.50. (Terry Hankins)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 16 Sax's Joint: Breakfast is generally an inexpensive affair, but this kitschy, 1950s-style diner offers more bang for the buck than most. Saddle up to a counter seat for the biscuits and gravy, featuring a massive, fluffy biscuit drenched in peppery sausage gravy goodness. The dish will set you back just $8, and if you add two eggs and a side of bacon or sausage, it’s only 3 bucks extra. If you’re in the mood for something sweet—and a challenge—go for The Joint ($10), a pizza-sized pancake topped with whipped butter, a flurry of powdered sugar and warm maple syrup. Portions are fit for a lumberjack, and most everything is homemade. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 12 of 16 Stockhome: With its stylish Scandinavian decor and gorgeous ceramic dishware, Stockhome may not seem like a cheap eats kind of place, but the pita wraps are an absolute bargain at $8-$10. Pillowy, housemade pita bread is stuffed with marinated chicken, falafel, or a lamb and beef combo—plus pickled onions, lettuce, tangy Swedish tomato sauce and creamy tzatziki. You’ll even get a side of vinegary pickles and pepperoncini. At this price, you’ll have enough dough left to spring for some Swedish candies, sold in bulk at the order counter. (Elise Aileen Photography)

Slide 13 of 16 "Saturday Candy" at Stockhome restaurant in Petaluma. (Elise Aileen Photography)

Slide 14 of 16 Washoe House: In a world of $18 hamburgers, Washoe House offers a welcome return to the pricing of days gone by. The historic 1859 roadhouse has plenty of old-timey charm, from the decades-old dollar bills covering the ceiling to the worn wooden bar. There you can sink your teeth into Mike Duckhorn’s Washoe Burger, a perfectly cooked half-pound, grilled Angus patty on a soft potato bun glistening with melted butter. It’s served with a heaping helping of thick-cut steak fries, all for just $11.

Slide 15 of 16 Thousands of faded business cards and dollar bills cover the ceiling of the bar at the Washoe House, which was built in 1859 as a stagecoach stop between Santa Rosa and Petaluma. (John Burgess)

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 16 What a Chicken: This place is known for its delicious grilled chicken, hence the name, but the tacos might just be the best thing on the menu. For $3, you get a 6-inch savory chicken or steak taco made from handmade corn tortillas, loaded with suc- culent, smoky meat and not much else—aside from a sprinkling of raw onions and cilantro. Dress them up any way you want with fixin’s from the fresh salsa and condiment bar, and don’t forget the warm, crispy (and complimentary) tortilla chips.