Eat + Drink, Play Petaluma, Towns

The Best Cheap Eats in Petaluma

There are cheap eats, and then there are great cheap eats. The former merely fills the hole, while the latter feeds the soul.

There are cheap eats, and then there are great cheap eats. The former merely fills the hole, while the latter feeds the soul. Sure, you can get a hamburger for a buck at the nearest fast food drive-thru or a sweaty hot dog from that 7-Eleven roller-grill thingy, but all you’re likely to feel after you’ve eaten it is regret. For a little more cash, you can upgrade to real food, made with love (and often, local ingredients) at Petaluma’s neighborhood eateries. Here’s where to find some of the best cheap eats in town.

Subscribe Now!

Related Posts
Weekend Getaway: 12 Things to Do in Petaluma Weekend Getaway: 12 Things to Do in Petaluma
Petaluma's Best Dinner Spots for Date Night Petaluma's Best Dinner Spots for Date Night
7 Petaluma Coffee Shops Locals Love 7 Petaluma Coffee Shops Locals Love

Comments

Read previous post:
Where to Celebrate Day of the Dead in Sonoma County

Local Day of the Dead celebrations invite lost loved ones to join the party.

Close