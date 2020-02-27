10 Sonoma County Spots for Pretty Mustard Field Photos

Slide 1 of 14 Alexander Valley is mustard flower central. Just after you turn from Alexander Valley Road onto Highway 128, both sides of the road are covered in yellow bright flowers. (Kent Porter)

Slide 2 of 14 More mustard in the Alexander Valley. (John Burgess)

Slide 3 of 14 B.R. Cohn Winery’s iconic "mustard flower hill" turns yellow and white during spring, offering a gorgeous view during a drive down Highway 12 in Sonoma Valley. Just make sure to keep an eye on the road when driving past. Stop by the winery for a glass of Chardonnay, extra virgin olive oil and handcrafted vinegar. (John Burgess)

Slide 4 of 14 Kunde Family Winery in Kenwood is covered in mustard flowers in March. In fact, any drive along Sonoma Valley is set in a golden glow during spring. Stop by Palooza Gastropub in Kenwood for craft beer and pub bites, and then spend the weekend in the town of Sonoma and enjoy the flowers in full bloom. (Courtesy of Kunde Family Winery)

Slide 5 of 14 Nashville newlyweds Martin and Erin Beach record the moment in a field of mustard in Kenwood. The fields were planted by winemaker Steve Ledson. (Kent Porter)

Slide 6 of 14 Five month-old Dasha Perez prepares to be photographed by parents Frank and Selene in a mustard field near Kenwood. (Kent Porter)

Slide 7 of 14 The Joe Rodota Regional Trail is a paved trail alongside Highway 12 for pedestrians and bikers. The stretch between downtown Santa Rosa and Sebastopol borders fields of mustard flowers in spring, stop alongside the road for some photos (please note that properties bordering the trail are private). Take the family for a bike ride to Sebastopol and stop by The Barlow for a snack or drink. (Beth Schlanker).

Slide 8 of 14 Carneros Valley in Sonoma has a cooler climate than other parts of the county, making it perfect for pinot noir and mustard flowers. The best view of the valley is from Gloria Ferrer Vineyards, where you can enjoy sparkling wines and Spanish tapas on a terrace overlooking mustard fields. (Courtesy of Gloria Ferrer)

Slide 9 of 14 Imwalle Gardens on Third Street in Santa Rosa is a small family-owned market surrounded by homes - and, during spring, fields of mustard flowers. Pick up some picnic provisions at the market or flower starters for your garden while you're there. (Courtesy of Imwalle Gardens)

Slide 10 of 14 Malisa Bruno turns a cartwheel while frolicking in a field of mustard at the Brown Farm, in Santa Rosa. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 11 of 14 In your search for mustard flowers, take a drive out to Dillon Beach on the Sonoma Coast. On Tomales Road in Petaluma, you will be able to enjoy a serene countryside landscape, blanketed in mustard flowers and dotted with dairy farms. Make a pit stop at Petaluma Creamery in downtown Petaluma for some Spring Hill cheese curds before you head to the ocean. (John Burgess)

Slide 12 of 14 Laguna Environmental Center, located off Occidental Road near Sebastopol, is a good spot for mustard flower appreciation. During heavy rains, the area tends to flood, but across the street from the Laguna de Santa Rosa, the mustard flowers shine brightly. After you're done admiring the mustard flowers, head to Balletto Vineyards for some Brut Rosé Sparkling on their patio. (Kent Porter)

Slide 13 of 14 West Dry Creek Valley Road offers more of an intimate country road experience than that of its parallel road, Dry Creek Valley Road, and mustard flowers abound alongside the road in March. With less drivers on the road and wineries alongside it, it is a more relaxing road to travel — especially on bike. Visit Quivira Vineyards for wine and learn how bees pollinate the plants in their organic garden. Continue to Martorana Family Winery & Vineyards for a glass of Zin and Mounts Family Vineyards on top of the hill, for breathtaking valley views and Grenache. (John Burgess)