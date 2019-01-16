Sonoma Restaurants: 25 Picks from the Food Critics, January 2019

Hungry for something new? Click through the above gallery for 25 Sonoma County restaurants that continue to please discerning customers and critics.

Looking for great Sonoma Magazine content in your inbox? Subscribe here

Related Posts
Sonoma County Restaurant Among 10 Highest Rated in Northern California Sonoma County Restaurant Among 10 Highest Rated in Northern California
All You Need is Love, These Romantic Sonoma Hotels Take Care of the Rest All You Need is Love, These Romantic Sonoma Hotels Take Care of the Rest
Amy Schumer Hangs Out at Sonoma Winery Amy Schumer Hangs Out at Sonoma Winery
Read previous post:
10 Things to Do on a Rainy Day in Sonoma County

Stumped on what to do when it gets damp and gray outside? Here are some suggestions on how to make...

Close