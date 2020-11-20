Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino Hotels Offer ‘Schoolcations’ As Remote Learning Continues

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year.
The coronavirus has impacted all of our lives, albeit in different ways. For parents of school-age children, the pandemic has presented a variety of challenges as adults and kids adapt to remote learning. A number of hotels in Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino are now offering so-called “schoolcation” packages, with organized P.E. classes, tutoring, advice on field trips and more. With hotel occupancy rates running lower than usual due to the pandemic, staycations for families may also be more affordable than in the past. Click through the gallery above for “schoolcation” options in Wine Country.