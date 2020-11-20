Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino Hotels Offer ‘Schoolcations’ As Remote Learning Continues

Slide 1 of 12 At the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, recess and after school fun can take place in the property’s thermal pools. The School & Pool package offers 4 p.m. (after school) check out, on-property tech support, and a 10% discount on food and beverages. Rooms from $199, until December 23, 2020. Add a second room for 50% off. 100 Boyes Blvd, Sonoma, 707-938-9000, fairmont.com/sonoma. (Courtesy of Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa)

Slide 2 of 12 Staff at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa can also help with family-friendly field trips like Jack London State Park in Glen Ellen and Safari West in Santa Rosa (pictured). (Will Bucquoy / for The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 12 Guests get a close-up view of Waldy, an African White Rhino, at Safari West Wildlife Preserve in Santa Rosa, California, June 20, 2020. (Will Bucquoy / for The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 12 Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa has added a list of complimentary activities to supplement learning for its younger guests. Organized P.E. classes take place every Friday and Saturday. Moms also have the option to join in a 30-minute guided meditation program once a week. Rates start at $499. 4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, 707.299.4900, carnerosresort.com. (Courtesy of Carneros Resort and Spa)

Slide 5 of 12 After a morning of classwork, a variety of pool toys and floaties are available for recess at Otto’s Pool. The zero-edge wading pool at Carneros Resort and Spa is ideal for small children. (Courtesy of Carneros Resort and Spa)

Slide 6 of 12 Carneros Resort and Spa offers residential-style accommodations, ranging from cottages to three-bedroom homes. Private backyards and patios provide little ones with safe space to roam. (Photo courtesy of Bob McClenahan)

Slide 7 of 12 Solage, part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, is offering virtual and in-person tutoring options for kids. The “Remote with Auberge” program works in partnership with tutoring company, Advantage Testing. Rates start at $539. 755 Silverado Trail, Calistoga, (866) 942-7442, aubergeresorts.com/solage (Courtesy of Solage)

Slide 8 of 12 For families ready to splurge, Solage in Napa rents out pool cabanas as classrooms. Rates start at $350 half day for a half-day. Private swim lessons are also available for students of all ages. (Courtesy of Solage)

Slide 9 of 12 All accommodations at Solage have private entrances and patios. (Courtesy of Solage)

Slide 10 of 12 Mendocino’s Little River Inn is offering a Distance Learning Getaway package that focuses on getting families outdoors. The five-day, four-night itinerary includes everything from animal interactions and stargazing to local plant identification. Room rates start at $250. The Distance Learning package costs an additional $325 for two adults and two children. 7901 N. Highway One, Little River, (707) 937-5942, littleriverinn.com. (Courtesy of Little River Inn)

Slide 11 of 12 Little River Inn's Distance Learning Family Package includes a private guided walk with a local naturalist, a B Bryan Preserve Safari Tour, and a collection of guide books and materials with a local focus, like a tide-pooling guide to use at Van Damme State Beach. (Photo courtesy of Brendan McGuigan)

Slide 12 of 12 Little River Inn has 65 rooms with ocean views. (Courtesy of Little River Inn)