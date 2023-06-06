Sonoma Hotels Are Getting Artsy This Summer

Slide 1 of 15 Art Exhibit Debut: A new art installation has landed at Harmon Guest House in Healdsburg. “Between the Woods and the Water – Sonoma County Bird Impressions” by Bay Area sculptor Thomas Hill is on display through June. The collection featuring steel wire sculptures is the latest on a long list of rotating exhibits to be showcased throughout the Healdsburg property. 227 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-431-8220, harmonguesthouse.com (Harmon Guest House)

Slide 2 of 15 All of Thomas Hill’s work on display at Harmon Guest House is installed in public spaces, so you don’t need to be a guest to take in the exhibition. This photo was taken at The Rooftop at Harmon Guest House. (Harmon Guest House)

Slide 3 of 15 The new installation at Harmon Guest House is a collaboration with nearby Gallery Lulo, where Hill is a featured artist and offers select pieces for purchase. 303 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-433-7533, gallerylulo.com (Harmon Guest House)

Slide 4 of 15 The ultra-modern Harmon Guest House in Healdsburg. (Harmon Guest House)

Slide 5 of 15 Harmon Guest House has a popular rooftop bar, for sipping cocktails with a view. (Harmon Guest House)

Slide 6 of 15 The pool area at Harmon Guest House in Healdsburg. (Harmon Guest House)

Slide 7 of 15 A king room at Harmon Guest House in Healdsburg. (Harmon Guest House)

Slide 8 of 15 Guest bath at Harmon Guest House in Healdsburg. (Harmon Guest House)

Slide 9 of 15 Sonoma County in Plein Air: Hotel Healdsburg has paired up with local plein air artist Clark Mitchell to offer lessons on capturing Sonoma County’s scenic landscapes. Guests will visit Dutcher Crossing winery in Geyserville to get their creative juices flowing. The experience must be reserved two weeks in advance and typically last 3.5 hours. 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com (Hotel Healdsburg)

Slide 10 of 15 Hotel Healdsburg’s Sonoma County in Plein Air experience includes Dutcher Crossing wines paired with a picnic prepared by Dry Creek Kitchen. Along with their art work, each participant will depart with their own set of pastels and sketch book. Cost is $710 for two guests but more people may be added for an additional $345 per person. (Dutcher Crossing Winery)

Slide 11 of 15 Hotel Healdsburg is located in the downtown plaza and houses Dry Creek Kitchen restaurant. (Hotel Healdsburg)

Slide 12 of 15 Dry Creek Kitchen restaurant at Healdsburg Hotel. (Courtesy of Dry Creek Kitchen)

Slide 13 of 15 Pool area at Hotel Healdsburg. (Hotel Healdsburg)

Slide 14 of 15 Guest room at Hotel Healdsburg. (Hotel Healdsburg)