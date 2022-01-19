Sonoma County’s Best Outdoor Dining Spots for Winter

The back patio with covered seating at Wit & Wisdom in Sonoma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

The outdoor dining area at Fern Bar in Sebastopol. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

The outdoor patio experience on the 3rd floor Roof 106 at The Matheson in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

The patio at Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place in Sonoma. (MacArthur Place)

Tracy Emerson serves drinks to guests, Kevin and Jamie Pottorff, at a riverfront table on Water Street in Petaluma where Cucina Paradiso and other downtown restaurants have set up outdoor dining. (Crissy Pascual/Petaluma Argus-Courier)

As restaurants thought of new ways to bring in customers during the pandemic, La Gare restaurant in Santa Rosa converted an alleyway to an outside dining area. (Kent Porter The Press Democrat)

Alan Luzmoor, right, serves a glass of wine to Duncan Lish at the John Ash & Co restaurant in Santa Rosa. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

The new patio at John Ash & Co. restaurant in Santa Rosa occupies an area that was formerly an herb garden and was built to accommodate outdoor dining due to pandemic dining restrictions. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

The outdoor deck at Bird and the Bottle in Santa Rosa overlooks Fourth Street. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

In an ever-changing pandemic landscape, outdoor dining remains a constant. From Cloverdale to Petaluma, restaurants have created al fresco dining retreats, some with tents or artsy parklets. Most have equipped their patios and outdoor dining areas with heaters but, no matter the season, make sure to dress appropriately. During winter months and chilly nights, savvy diners know to bring a seat-warmer (an old coat will do) and wear cozy socks. Yes, it’s California, but we ain’t Palm Springs. Here are 35 favorite patios with heaters and a cozy ambiance for winter dining outdoors. Click through the above gallery for a peek at the patios.

Note: Some restaurants are closed for winter break over the next few weeks, so be sure to check hours before heading out.

Santa Rosa

Bird & The Bottle: You’re front and center on busy Fourth Street downstairs, but get a second story view from the deck at this happy hour hotspot. 1055 4th St., Santa Rosa, 707-568-4000, birdandthebottle.com

Brew Coffee & Beer House: A large patio and new takeout window for a lovely outdoor afternoon with a hot pour-over coffee, a cold brew, avocado toast or breakfast sandwich. 555 Healdsburg Ave., 707-303-7372, brewcoffeeandbeer.com

Dierk’s Parkside: It’s not fancy and the heaters don’t seem to beat cold mornings, but you’ll find us happily chowing down on pancakes and Benedicts with a glass of hot coffee warming our fingers frequently. 404 Santa Rosa Ave., 707-573-5955, dierksparkside.com

East West Cafe: If you’re craving the best meze plate in town, East West Cafe is a family-friendly spot right across from Howarth Park with plenty of plant-based options. 557 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa, 707-546-6142, facebook.com/eastwestcafesantarosa

John Ash & Co: Vineyard views and cozy tents with plenty of heat. 4350 Barnes Road, Santa Rosa, 707- 575-7350, vintnersresort.com

La Gare: Traditional French cuisine under the twinkle lights of this longtime Railroad Square destination. 208 Wilson St., Santa Rosa, 707-528-4355, lagarerestaurant.com

La Rosa Tequileria & Grille: A huge tequila bar and the best chips and guac in Santa Rosa. 500 4th St., 707-523-3663, larosasantarosa.com

Rohnert Park

Hana Japanese: Stay snug while eating your sushi at this Rohnert Park spot. 101 Golf Course Drive, Rohnert Park, 707-586-0270, hanajapanese.com

Petaluma

Brewster’s Beer Garden: Large picnic tables for family gatherings (or social pods) to keep safe and drink up. 229 Water St. N., Petaluma, 707-981-8330, brewstersbeergarden.com

Cucina Paradiso: Delicious Italian dining along the Petaluma riverfront. 114 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma, 707-782-1130, cucinaparadisopetaluma.com

Risibisi: Another excellent Italian restaurant by the Petaluma River. 154 Petaluma Blvd. N., 707-766-7600, risibisirestaurant.com

Seared: Large heaters, bistro tables and great steaks by the river. Dress for the occasion as evenings can get nippy. 170 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma, 707-762-5997, petalumaseared.com

Windsor

KC’s American Kitchen: Be seated and heated at this lovely outdoor dining space that serves up breakfast classics along with 1950s diner-style burgers, sandwiches and entrees. 9501 Duvander Lane, Windsor, 707-838-7800, kcsamericankitchen.com

Kin: A lovely parklet for grabbing a family-friendly bite or casual lunch. 740 McClelland Drive, Windsor, 707-837-7546, kinwindsor.com

Healdsburg

Bravas Bar de Tapas: “Jamon In” points a neon arrow to the patio that Healdsburgers flock to year-round. Sangrias, paella and tasty tapas are what you’ll find at this popular watering hole and restaurant. 420 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-433-7700, starkrestaurants.com

Campo Fina: For now, you’ll have to enter through the back alley (indoor dining is closed), but this hidden outdoor patio is where to get some of the best pizza in the county. Real-deal Italian with a California flair also includes burgers, gourmet panini, calzone and OMG meatballs. 330 Healdsburg Ave., 707-395-4640, campofina.com

Healdsburg Bar & Grill: Known to locals as HBG, this buzzy cafe serves up comfort classics like macaroni and cheese, seared tuna burgers and their classic HBG’s Burger, recently voted one of Food and Wine Magazine’s 25 Best in the U.S. 245 Healdsburg Ave., 707-433-3333, healdsburgbarandgrill.com

Roof 106: The casual upstairs section of the new Matheson restaurant (no reservations needed) features an indoor-outdoor dining room and seating by a cozy fire pit, if you get there early. 106 Matheson St., Healdsburg, thematheson.com

Valette: Healsburg’s luxe off-square restaurant has created a lively and toasty tented area for diners. 344 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-473-0946, valettehealdsburg.com

Geyserville

Diavola Pizzeria and Salumeria: Opens Thursday, Jan. 28. This just might be our favorite outdoor space. Walk past the hanging laundry (part of the charm) and into the covered, arched outdoor area sheltered by greenery. Plenty of heat and plenty of plates to impress. 21021 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville, 707-814-0111, diavolapizzeria.com

Cloverdale

El Milagro: Authentic Mexican cuisine made from scratch, with a spacious patio in the historic Owl building, which dates back to 1929. 485 S. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, 707-894-6334, elmilagrocloverdale.com

Sebastopol, West County

Barlow: This outdoor marketplace has plenty of outdoor seating where you can spread out with a meal from any of the restaurants — from sandwiches and pizza to sushi and upscale casual eats. 6770 McKinley St., Sebastopol, thebarlow.net

Dinucci’s: Opens Thursday, Jan. 28. It’s balmy inside these tents, despite the coastal cool, for your favorite pasta and cocktails. 14485 Valley Ford Road, Valley Ford, 707-876-3260, dinuccisrestaurant.com

Fern Bar: An expanded covered patio has opened up dining options for this cocktail-friendly spot at the Barlow. 6780 Depot St. Suite 120, Sebastopol, 707-861-9603, fernbar.com

Fork Roadhouse and Catering: The large outdoor patio behind this tiny roadhouse is a ton of fun. Chef/owner Sarah Piccolo is a devout advocate for small, local farmers, and her food is spot-on every time. 9890 Bodega Highway, forkcatering.com

Handline, Sebastopol: “Our upper patio is now one big, heated umbrella! All the rain asmr with none of the wetness. We’ve got you covered… literally,” say owners. Who can argue with that? 935 Gravenstein Ave. S., Sebastopol, 707-827-3744, handline.com

HopMonk Taverns, Sebastopol and Sonoma; Twin Oaks, Penngrove: Heated and tented beer gardens with a pubby vibe. 230 Petaluma Ave, Sebastopol; 691 Broadway, Sonoma; 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove, hopmonk.com

Union Hotel: A special outdoor dining parklet with plenty of room to spread out at this Occidental classic. 3731 Main St., Occidental, 707-874-3555, unionhoteloccidental.com

Sonoma Valley

Della Santina’s: This cute little heated parklet is ready to serve up a tasty toasty dinner. 133 E Napa St., Sonoma, 707-935-0576

El Dorado Kitchen: Away from the bustling Plaza, this cozy tree-lined back patio is an intimate spot for dining year-round. 405 1st St. W., Sonoma, 707-996-3030, eldoradosonoma.com

Folktable: Destination-worthy dining from celebrity chef Casey Thompson and crew. Part of Cornerstone gardens and marketplace, you can eat your meal anywhere on the property. 23584 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, 707-356-3567, folktable.com

Girl & The Fig: This popular French cafe has a cozy enclosed patio that’s just the spot for date night. Save room for a plate of artisan cheese and a glass of wine from the restaurant’s incredible collection of Rhones. 110 W. Spain St., Sonoma, 707-938-3634, thegirlandthefig.com

Layla: The Mediterranean cuisine of MacArthur Place’s upscale restaurant will have you dreaming of warm summer afternoons, even if it’s chilly outside. 29 E. MacArthur St., Sonoma, 707-938-2929, macarthurplace.com

Palooza Brewery and Gastropub: Patio dining with burgers, wood-fired pizza and more. The outdoor space has towering heaters and plenty of coverage to keep you warm during chilly evenings. 8910 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-833-4000, paloozafresh.com

Sunflower Caffe: This cafe is located in in historic landmark building #501, which was once home to captain Salvador Vallejo, the brother of Sonoma’s founder Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo. Outdoor dining is available on the street-side patio and in the shaded garden. 421 1st St. W., Sonoma, sonomasunflower.com

Tips Roadside: A lively, large outdoor patio with live music and family-friendly food. Hint, tri-tip is kinda their thing, along with elevated comfort classics with a Southern twang. 8445 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma, 707-509-0078, tipsroadside.com

Wit and Wisdom: An enclosed patio and toasty heaters keep Chef Michael Mina’s American restaurant on the list of our favorite outdoor dining spots. 1325 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-931-3405, witandwisdomsonoma.com