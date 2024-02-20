Shake Shack Is Finally Opening in Santa Rosa. Here’s What’s On the Menu

After more than a year of anticipation, Shake Shack will open in Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village on Thursday, Feb. 29. It’s the first Sonoma County location for the NYC-based burger and milkshake restaurant concept that rose to cult status for its elevated but simple take on fast food.

An East Coast rival to California’s In-N-Out, Shake Shack was founded in 2001 by NYC restaurateur Danny Meyer (who opened three-Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park).

The Santa Rosa location is the first in Wine Country, though the Bay Area has 11 Shake Shacks, including one in Larkspur and three in San Francisco, along with Oakland, Sacramento, and South Bay locations.

“Our community has been buzzing about the impending opening since it was announced early last year,” said Brittany Mundarain, General Manager of Montgomery Village, in a press release. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone at this long-awaited grand opening.”

What’s on the menu

Shake Shack is best known for its signature ShackBurger, an Angus beef cheeseburger, along with its crinkle-cut fries and frozen custard shakes. Montgomery Village’s location will also serve the Golden State Double, a double patty, double cheese pileup with smoked garlic aioli only available in the Bay Area.

Other menu items include a vegetarian fried mushroom burger, griddled hot dog, and fried chicken sandwiches (including seasonal specials like the Korean-style fried chicken sandwich with sweet Gochujang glaze and kimchi). Shakes include gourmet-style flavors such as coffee-and-donuts, frozen hot cocoa, and maple Snickerdoodle. A secret menu reportedly includes a peanut butter and bacon burger.

Shake Shack has over 500 locations in 18 countries and 33 states, with more than $1 billion in revenue.

The company will donate $1 from every sandwich sold on Feb. 28 to the Redwood Empire Food Bank. On-site donation bins will collect nut butter and other non-perishable food items for The Redwood Empire Food Bank’s “Spread the Love” food drive.

Shake Shack is located at 2424 Magowan Drive, Santa Rosa. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.