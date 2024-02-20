This $3.5 Million Farmhouse in Healdsburg Offers Idyllic Wine Country Living

A gracefully decorated 1920s farmhouse on a 175-acre ranch in Healdsburg’s Dry Creek Valley has hit the market. The property, which includes a main house with five bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms as well as an accessory dwelling unit (ADU), is listed for $3,500,000.

Just 15 miles north of downtown Healdsburg, the home at 4701 Wallace Road features 2,400 square foot of living space and overlooks expansive meadows and a creek. In addition to the main house and ADU, it boasts a guesthouse with two bedrooms, one bathroom and a kitchen, as well as a gazebo, a cabana and a sparkling lap pool surrounded by grass and trees.

The main home has been decorated with a nod to the past. Vintage details include champagne-hued walls, board-and-batten wainscoting, and large-scale moldings and trims. With clean lines and limited beveling, the finishes have a transitional if not timeless look. A dormer window, a succession of double-hung windows, and kitchen skylights bathe the home in light.

A modernized kitchen offers lots of prep space, while separated dining and living rooms give focus to their different uses. Many rooms are accented with a unique selection of chandeliers.

The covered porch with balustrade wraps as well as an uncovered side porch offer a perch to take in the natural surroundings.

The landscaping is minimal and simple, with a few plants surrounding the main home and a lawn in the common area between the structures while the rest of the property is left untouched and natural. The property includes 32 acres suitable for viticultural or equestrian use.

Click through the above gallery for a peek inside the home.

For more information on 4701 Wallace Road, contact listing agents Craig Sikes, 707-322-7300, craig.sikes@sothebysrealty.com, or Hunter Sikes, 707-321-5375, hunter.sikes@sothebysrealty.com, Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty, 1485 First. St., Napa, sothebysrealty.com