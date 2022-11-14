Six issues | One Great Price

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town! Where to See Him in Sonoma, Napa and Marin

Santa will arrive by tractor, boat and train this holiday season. Here's where to meet him and snap a photo.

Santa sure knows how to make an entrance. Whether it’s stealth-style through the chimney or via a sleigh, his arrival never fails to impress. Since magical flying reindeer sometimes need a break, Santa traverses Wine Country by other modes of transportation: tractor, boat, train — you name it. Click through the above gallery for details on where to see him in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties this holiday season.

Did we miss one of Santa’s public appearances? Let us know in the comments below.

