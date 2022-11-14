Santa Claus Is Coming to Town! Where to See Him in Sonoma, Napa and Marin

Slide 1 of 20 Santa’s Boat Arrival, Nov. 26, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Even Santa likes to spend time on the river! Together with Mrs. Claus, he will cruise the Petaluma River on a tugboat, then dock at the River Plaza Shopping Center. The cheery couple will be available for family photos (bring your own camera) in a tent outside Taps restaurant. (54 E. Washington St., Petaluma) visitpetaluma.com (Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 20 After reviewing your wish list with old Saint Nick, it’s an easy walk to downtown Petaluma to work on your shopping list. (Courtesy of Visit Petaluma)

Slide 3 of 20 Geyserville Lighted Tractor Parade, Nov. 26, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.: Santa will ride in the lighted tractor parade, but will not be available for visits this year. visitgeyserville.com (Conner Jay/Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 20 Jolly Journeys on Napa Valley Wine Train, Dec. 1-3, 8-10, 15-17, 22-23: After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Santa is riding the rails once again. Guests who hop aboard can choose from a variety of experiences. Santa’s Cookie Car ($50) includes hot cocoa, a cookie and a photo with Santa. Tickets for a three-course, kid-friendly meal (from $75) include a tableside visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Very Merry Vista Dome (from $95) includes visits with Santa, a three-course holiday dinner served in the train’s observation-style dining car and a box of homemade sweets to take home. winetrain.com (Courtesy of Napa Valley Wine Train)

Slide 5 of 20 The Napa Valley Wine Train decked out for the holidays. (Courtesy of Napa Valley Wine Train)

Slide 6 of 20 There's a festive spirit aboard the Santa Train. (Courtesy of Napa Valley Wine Train)

Slide 7 of 20 Cloverdale Winter Festival & Tree Lighting, Dec. 2: Head to the Cloverdale downtown plaza to kick off the weekend with Father Christmas. Santa is expected to arrive between 4:30-5 p.m. and will be taking notes on all those wish lists. Along with the tree lighting, there will be gingerbread cookie decorating, hot chocolate, hot cider and doughnuts. Downtown businesses will be open for holiday shopping. cloverdalechamber.com (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 20 Photos with Santa at Montgomery Village, Weekends Dec. 3-18: From Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa will make an appearance every weekend between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Montgomery Village shopping center in Santa Rosa. Make reservations for a photo opportunity via Eventbrite ($5 donation supports the Sonoma County Secret Santa Program). Each family will receive a printed photograph to bring home, as well as a digital copy. 911 Village Court, Santa Rosa, montgomeryvillageca.com

Slide 9 of 20 By special request, Sofia Moreno, 4, visits with Mrs. Claus instead of Santa at Montgomery Village in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Sunday, December 5, 2021.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 20 Festive Flight Tours, Sonoma Zipline Adventures, Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17: Fly through the redwoods on seven zip lines to arrive at a one-of-a-kind Wine Country take on the North Pole. Festive zip line flights take place in the evening, so bundle up. Children must be 10 years old and weigh 70 pounds. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. $149 per person. sonomacanopytours.com (Courtesy of Sonoma Zipline Adventures)

Slide 11 of 20 26th Annual Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade, Dec. 3, 7 p.m: Be sure to arrive early to snag a coveted spot on the curb for this small-town holiday celebration. Everything from vintage and modern tractors to antique trucks and construction equipment rolls down Lincoln Avenue decked out with thousands of sparkling lights. visitcalistoga.com (Courtesy Calistoga Chamber of Commerce)

Slide 12 of 20 Larson Family Winery Santa Weekend, Dec. 3-4, 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m: Kids can make sure Santa is clear about what’s on their Christmas lists while parents taste wine. Have your photo taken with the big guy and receive a printed copy. Additional photos will be available to order. $35 for wine club members; $40 for non-members. Reservations can be made online. 23355 Millerick Road, Sonoma, larsonfamilywinery.com (Courtesy of Larson Family Winery)

Slide 13 of 20 Breakfast with Santa at Costeaux French Bakery, Dec. 3, 10, 17, 9-11 a.m.: Bring your camera, order your favorite dish and you just might capture a holiday photo you’ll treasure for a lifetime. Along with its constantly-growing nutcracker collection, Cousteaux will also have Christmas trees decked out in ornaments supporting the nonprofit Secret Santa program. 417 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, costeaux.com (Courtesy of Tenaya Fleckenstein)

Slide 14 of 20 A plethora of nutcrackers decorate the shelves at Costeaux French Bakery in Healdsburg. Guests are encouraged to guess how many for a chance to win Costeaux prizes. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 20 Santa’s 12th Annual Visit to Nick’s Cove, Dec. 4, 3-5 p.m: Santa is making his way to Marin via water sleigh (aka boat). A professional photographer will be taking socially distant, complimentary photos of Santa with kids, kids-at-heart and pets at the property's Boat Shack. There will be complimentary hot chocolate and cookies. 23240 CA-1, Marshall, nickscove.com (Courtesy of Nick’s Cove)

Slide 16 of 20 Santa arrives at Nick's Cove in Marshall. (Courtesy of Erin Wrightsman)

Slide 17 of 20 Charles Dickens Christmas with Santa at the Ackerman Heritage House, Dec. 4 and 10: Santa is swinging by Napa to see this Victorian decked out for the holidays. 15-minute time slots are available for photos with the man himself; staff are happy to help families snap photos. $15 per person. 608 Randolph St., Napa, ackermanfamilyvineyards.com (Courtesy of Ackerman Family Vineyards)

Slide 18 of 20 Breakfast with Santa in Cotati, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.: The most important meal of the day gets even better when you have Santa to keep you company. Along with pancakes, eggs, sausage and hot cocoa, there will be arts and crafts with Santa’s elves, and photo opportunities, so bring a camera. Tickets are required; $12 per person over age 2. Cotati Room, (behind City Hall) 201 West Sierra Avenue, cotaticity.org. (Shutterstock)

Slide 19 of 20 Santa Claus at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa, Dec. 17, 2-4 p.m: Santa will be taking pictures and listening to wish lists in the lobby of this Sonoma hotel. Along with Santa’s visit, locals and visitors are invited to a number of holiday events during November and December that are part of the hotel’s annual 12 Nights of Marvel program. 29 E. MacArthur St, Sonoma, macarthurplace.com (Courtesy of MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa)

Slide 20 of 20 The popular Santa Fly-In at the Pacific Coast Air Museum in Santa Rosa has been canceled this year. Organizers are hopeful it will return in 2023. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)