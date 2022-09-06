Rundown Sonoma Home Transformed Into Cute and Stylish Cottage

The windows let in the surrounding landscape and plenty of light, which creates a feeling of spaciousness. (Mike Lounibos)

In a departure from the white farmhouse-style home, the exterior of this remodel has been painted a handsome dark gray. (Mike Lounibos)

The home gained new siding, expanded decks and cable railings, and each room has been thoroughly renovated. (Mike Lounibos)

It was the home's beautiful views that inspired local realtor Regina Clyde to renovate the property. (Mike Lounibos)

A strong design statement is made with boldly contrasting colors like slate gray tiles in this all-white bathroom. (Mike Lounibos)

In the kitchen, Italian-designed Bertazzoni appliances — a hood and an oven — are accented with a quartz countertop and circle-tile backsplash. (Mike Lounibos)

A rundown home in Sonoma's Agua Caliente neighborhood has been transformed into a cute and stylish cottage by local realtor Regina Clyde and designer Mickey Greer of Greer and Associates. (Mike Lounibos)

A rundown home in Sonoma’s Agua Caliente neighborhood with tons of potential — and caution tape around it — has been transformed into a cute and stylish cottage by local realtor Regina Clyde and designer Mickey Greer of Greer and Associates.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 1700-square-foot home sits at the end of a quiet street on Keaton Avenue. It is currently listed for $1,100,000.

It was the home’s beautiful views that inspired Clyde to renovate the property. Built in 1981, it gained new siding, expanded decks and cable railings, and each room has been thoroughly renovated. The home’s design, featuring split levels, makes good use of the space. The windows let in the surrounding landscape and plenty of light, which creates a feeling of spaciousness.

Updated finishes have invigorated the 41-year-old home. Engineered white oak floors provide a clean and airy base. Textured tiles add interest in the bathroom and give life to the subtle colors. Boldly contrasting colors, like slate gray tiles in an otherwise white bathroom, make bold design statements. In the kitchen, Italian-designed Bertazzoni appliances — a hood and an oven — are accented with a quartz countertop and circle-tile backsplash.

It’s the details that really make this property sing: Angular-shaped bronze fixtures, paneled interior doors and inspired lighting choices — from wicker and shell shades to scoop lights.

In a departure from the white farmhouse-style home, the exterior of this remodel has been painted a handsome dark gray. Inside, only a subtle color palette is needed for this home to radiate style. Exciting staging details by Panache by Pezzolo Designs add strong but subtle graphic detail through pillows, prints and plants.

This home is listed with Regina Clyde, Sotheby’s International Realty, 793 Broadway Sonoma, 707-529-8504, ginaclyde.com