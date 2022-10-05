Popular Pop-Up Burger Spot Gets Permanent Home in Sebastopol

Griddled Mortadella sandwich from Lunchbox with sliced mortadella, provolone, mama lil’s, shredded iceberg, and garlic chili aioli on a sourdough hoagie. (Courtesy of Lunchbox)

House ground 1/3 pound patty with Sonoma County Meat Co. bacon and brisket and chuck, chèvre ranch, Joe Matos cheese, crispy shallots, tomato, and shredded iceberg on Costeaux French Bakery brioche. (Courtesy of Lunchbox)

We’ve been waiting ever so patiently for longtime pop-up burger and fry spot Lunchbox to open at the former East West Cafe in Sebastopol. So, so patiently.

The owners have announced that they’ve passed their inspections and are slated for an October opening. Even better news? They’ll be joining up with nearby Psychic Pie (the best Roman-style pizza ever) for hoagie offerings. A photo on their Instagram shows a tempting image of a sourdough meatball hoagie and Philly-inspired garlic-herb roast pork sandwich with broccoli rabe.

Stay tuned for details. Visit lunchboxsonomacounty.com.

Speaking of Philly-style sandos: Biteclub’s been on the hunt for the best Philly cheesesteak in Sonoma County.

The results have been mixed. Overly precious, California-ized cheesesteaks lack the greasy, cheap bread, Cheez-wiz, onion-y goodness this sandwich should always have. Cheap cheesesteaks taste like cheap meat and despair.

So far, the crowd favorite is Streetside Asian Grill (and I concur). The unassuming food truck focuses mostly on fresh Vietnamese and Asian-fusion dishes, but the Philly cheesesteak has become a bestseller. Cheesesteak fries are sold, too. Find the truck’s latest location on Instagram.