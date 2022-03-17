Popular Mexican Restaurant La Fondita Opens in Downtown Santa Rosa

Carnitas, asada and chicken street tacos with an elote with mayo, cotija and red chile from the Delicias Elenita taco truck on Sebastopol Ave. in Santa Rosa. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Server Marlen Flores speaks with customers at La Fondita restaurant in the Roseland neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, on Friday, February 15, 2019. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

La Fondita will open a new location in downtown Santa Rosa on Saturday at 630 Third St., in the space once occupied by Chandi Hospitality Group’s Mercato, which closed in 2018. The Roseland-based Mexican restaurant and food truck had announced plans to expand to the Third Street space in 2020, but halted moving forward during the pandemic.

Known for more than 20 years for her authentic, affordable Mexican cuisine, La Fondita owner Elena Maria Reyes started her food business with an old food truck she and her husband financed by selling their cars and asking her grandmother for a few thousand dollars in startup money.

That same truck — which became the unmistakable orange Delicias Elenitas mobile kitchen — remains permanently parked outside the La Fondita restaurant at 816 Sebastopol Road. Open until 3 a.m., it remains one of the most popular stops on Sebastopol Road.