Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
BiteClub, Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Sonoma County

10 Best Restaurants in Sonoma

You could easily spend a weekend eating your way through Sonoma and not get to even a fraction of the great restaurants in town. Here are a few favorites.

The town of Sonoma has a vibrant dining scene that often gets short shrift in comparison to the glitzier Healdsburg. The walkability of the town square, the unpretentiousness and the focus on locally-sourced ingredients makes it a required stop for Wine Country adventures. You could easily spend a weekend eating and not get to even a fraction of the great restaurants in town. Here, however, are some favorites that never let us down. Click through the gallery for details.

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Read previous post:
Sonoma’s First Afro-Indigenous Farm Honors Traditional Agriculture

The farm practices and teaches African agricultural skills that have endured and evolved despite centuries of slavery and diaspora.

Close