Slide 1 of 29 The Classic, Girl and the Fig: This Sonoma Plaza bistro has been a required stop for travelers for more than 30 years. French with a California twist, it's never stuffy and always a treat. We're fans of the signature fig and arugula salad, steak frites and steamed mussels. A full bar includes "sorbet sippers" like the In Ernest with lemon lime and orange sorbet, rum, Luxardo and brandied cherries. Plus a stunning wine list. 110 West Spain Street, Sonoma, thegirlandthefig.com. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 29 Fig and arugula salad at the Girl and the Fig in Sonoma. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 29 Garden Dining, FolkTable: Located at Cornerstone Sonoma, home of the Sunset Test Gardens, this casual, seasonally-driven restaurant has Top Chef's Casey Thompson at the helm (Chef Melanie Wilkerson does the day-to-day cooking). You can graze on charcuterie boards, seasonal salads and soups; share some Okonomiyaki Tots (a Japanese take on tater tots); grab a thick BLT or power-up with bigger dishes, including Turkish eggs with Greek yogurt or a lobster roll. 23584 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, folktable.com. (Thomas J. Story)

Slide 4 of 29 Fried chicken from Folktable in Sonoma. (Courtesy of Folktable)

Slide 5 of 29 Fancy Dinner, Layla: Long summer evenings are made for outdoor dining at this MacArthur Place Hotel restaurant. After regrouping with a new chef, the Cal-Mediterranean menu has only improved with seasonal dishes including panzanella with heirloom tomatoes and stone fruit burrata along with some evergreen items like patatas bravas (fried potatoes with aioli) and crispy Spanish octopus. Don't miss the porchetta or curried roasted carrots. Full bar. 29 E. MacArthur St., Sonoma, macarthurplace.com. (Courtesy of MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa)

Slide 6 of 29 Burrata and grilled asparagus with crispy prosciutto, peas and black truffle vinaigrette at Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa in Sonoma. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 29 Whole roasted sea bass with fingerling potatoes, fennel, pearl onion, lemon and garlic seed with a glass of Walt Sonoma Coast chardonnay at Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa in Sonoma. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 29 Basque cheesecake with vanilla macerated berries and served with an Irish coffee at Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa in Sonoma. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 29 Inside Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa in Sonoma. (Courtesy of MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa)

Slide 10 of 29 Outdoor dining area at Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa in Sonoma. (Karyn Millet/MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa)

Slide 11 of 29 The Celebrity, Wit and Wisdom: Chef Michael Mina's menu has remained mostly the same since opening last year, but that's not a bad thing. Mina is a celebrity, but also one heck of a cook who knows how to create a menu that's both approachable and intriguing. One of the best meals we've ever had included braised short ribs in puff pastry, Liberty Farms duck wings, heirloom roasted tomatoes and the carbonara pizza. 1325 Broadway, Sonoma, witandwisdomsonoma.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 12 of 29 Roasted heirloom carrots with vadouvan yogurt, piquillo pepper, walnuts and tangerine vinaigrette at Wit and Wisdom in Sonoma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 13 of 29 Carbonara pizza with crispy guanciale, Yukon gold potatoes, poached farm egg, Pecorino Romano at Wit & Wisdom in Sonoma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 14 of 29 Savory “pop-tart’ with braised short rib, horseradish cream au poivre at Wit & Wisdom in Sonoma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 15 of 29 Patio space at Wit & Wisdom in Sonoma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 16 of 29 Breakfast, Baker and Cook: This tiny husband-and-wife-run cafe in Boyes Hot Springs is a morning must not just for bread, brioche, beignets and croissants, but also for oft-changing entrees. Biscuits and gravy, polenta with peppers, quiche and melon with eggplant, cucumbers, lemon and mint is worth getting up for. Very limited outdoor seating, order online for pickup. 18812 Hwy. 12, Sonoma, bakerandcooksonoma.com. (Robbi Pengelly/Sonoma Index-Tribune)

Slide 17 of 29 Tapas Tapas, Tasca Tasca: It's easy to love a restaurant that's a mix-and-match opportunity of the fabulous flavors of Portugal. Seven small bites are only $35 and selections include imported and local cheeses, tomato gazpacho, caldo verde (the national soup of Portugal), striped bass ceviche, salt cod cakes, pork sliders, goat stew, steak tartare and much more. 122 West Napa St., Sonoma. tascatasca.com. (Erik Castro/for Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 18 of 29 Portuguese Mac & Cheese at Tasca Tasca Portuguese Tapas Restaurant & Wine Bar in Sonoma. (Erik Castro/for Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 19 of 29 Fresh Tortillas, El Molino Central: Both a destination and a locals' favorite, this casual Mexican cafe makes all of its tortillas from scratch, and not just from masa, but from house-ground corn. Everything on the menu is rustic and filling, but chicken tamales with Oaxacan mole, beer battered fish tacos, enchiladas Suizas and nachos with green sauce are top picks. Limited outdoor seating. 11 Central Ave., Sonoma, elmolinocentral.com. (Jeff Kan Lee/The Press Democrat)

Slide 20 of 29 Ultimate Sushi, Shige Sonoma: Along with Hana Japanese in Rohnert Park, this is one of the few Japanese-run restaurants with Tokyo-worthy nigiri and chirashi, whole grilled squid, karaage (fried chicken) and udon soup. 19161 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma, shige-sushi.com. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 21 of 29 Kaarage (fried chicken) at Shige Sushi restaurant in Sonoma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 22 of 29 Toki Roll at Shige Sushi. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 23 of 29 Counter dining at Shige Sushi restaurant in Sonoma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 24 of 29 The Newcomer, Valley Bar and Bottle: This super-buzzy restaurant, wine bar and bottle shop is all about letting yourself enjoy the mystery of the menu. There's little explanation of the oft-changing and carefully-curated menu, but trust the kitchen and you'll be rewarded. Open for dinner and brunch with unusual and unexpected small-production wines. 487 First St. West, Sonoma, valleybarandbottle.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 25 of 29 Fried chicken with cucumber and coconut peanut curry from Valley Bar + Bottle on the Sonoma square. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 26 of 29 Tortilla Espanola with anchovies from Valley Bar + Bottle on the Sonoma square. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 27 of 29 The Surprise, Kivelstadt Cellars Wine Garden: Think of this secret garden and cafe as the flip-side of fancy wine tasting experiences. Here, you can get a weekday lunch including ribs, steak frites, pork belly banh mi or kale Caesar with or without wine from Kivelstadt Cellars (we recommend the Wayward Son orange wine or Family Secret Sauvignon Blanc) or bring the whole family, including the dog, for a relaxing weekend brunch on the sprawling enclosed patio with a mimosa. 22900 Broadway, Sonoma, kivelstadtcellars.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 28 of 29 Baby Back Ribs with Vanilla Chipotle and shoestring fries from the Kivelstadt Cellars Wine Garden & Eatery in Sonoma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 29 of 29 Smoked Pork Belly Bahn Mi sandwich with mushroom pate, pickled radish, carrot and cucumber, cilantro, jalape?o on a dutch crunch roll from the Kivelstadt Cellars Wine Garden & Eatery in Sonoma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)