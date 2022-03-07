Peek Inside the New Luxury Apartments in Healdsburg’s Mill District

The great room in the penthouse at Mill District. (Rendering by MOLT Studios)

The great room of a Garden Home in the Mill District. (Rendering by MOLT Studios)

Some of the luxury units come with jacuzzis. (Rendering by MOLT Studios)

The living room of a two-story Garden Home condominium in the Mill District. (Rendering by MOLT Studios)

The "chef's kitchen" designs were lead by Chef Kyle Connaughton of Michelin-starred Single Thread restaurant. (Rendering by MOLT Studios)

A bedroom in one of the luxury units in Healdsburg's Mill District. (Rendering by MOLT Studios)

The dwellings have spacious patios designed for socializing and seamless indoor/outdoor living. (Rendering by MOLT Studios)

A rendering of a great room in a penthouse at the Mill District. Floor-to-ceiling window walls maximize views of the surrounding redwoods and garden spaces. (Rendering by MOLT Studios)

The planned luxury condominiums at Mill Street in Healdsburg are now for sale. The available properties in the mixed-use development are studio apartments, garden homes and penthouses. Prices range from $1 million (studio) to $8.95 million (penthouse). (Rendering by MOLT Studios)

A former lumber yard in Healdsburg is getting a new life as the Mill District, a “mixed-use” development that will combine affordable housing, luxury apartments, pedestrian promenades and a boutique hotel just steps from the historic Healdsburg Plaza.

The affordable housing development, named The Exchange, will feature 41 low-income rentals available to Healdsburg residents and workers. The 39 luxury units, designed by Seattle-based Olson Kundig and located in the district’s Canopy neighborhood, will cost between $1 million (for the smallest studio apartment) to $8.95 million (for a penthouse apartment).

The sleek and modern Canopy units are available in three configurations: “the flats,” (ranging in size from studios to three-bedroom apartments), two-level “garden homes” and penthouses with expansive patios and panoramic views (there are five penthouses in total).

The apartments have been designed in a way that make them feel both tranquil and airy. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass walls offer a seamless transition between the indoors and outdoors. The design is clean-lined and the color palette is subdued. Dark marbles, tactile stone and stained wood cabinetry add warmth to an otherwise cool and sleek look.

The aim when designing the Canopy units was to create “intimate and social spaces,” said lead architect Kirsten Ring Murray. This was achieved through designing spacious patios and balconies, as well as open-concept chef’s kitchens, which were designed in consultation with Chef Kyle Connaughton of Michelin-starred Single Threat restaurant in Healdsburg.

The kitchens feature eat-in counters and ample space to prepare food. Patios with space for herb and vegetable gardens and wine fridges with see-through doors make cooking and entertaining easy and also add the kind of style accents that befit homes in the hub of wine country.

Fireplaces, jacuzzis and kinetic media walls are other amenities that are available in the luxury units. Underground parking with electric vehicle hookups and elevators is also in the plan.

In addition to housing developments, the Mill District will include promenades, courtyards and a 1-acre park with 15 old-growth redwood trees. “The buildings themselves serve to shape the gardens and open space,” said Ring Murray. The apartments’ interiors are designed to “maximize the views” of the outdoors, she added.

For more information about the luxury units available at the Mill District, call 707-314-0094 or email sales@milldistricthealdsburg.com

For more information about the affordable units at the Mill District, visit: edenhousing.org/properties/mill-district-affordable-apartments