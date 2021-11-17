9 New Sonoma County Restaurants We Can’t Wait to Try

Slide 1 of 12 Lo & Behold, Healdsburg: Former Duke’s founders Laura Sanfilippo and Tara Heffernon are partnering with Chef Sean Raymond Kelley for a small-plates and cocktails lounge at the former Mateo’s Cocina Latina. We’re patiently watching their Instagram account (@loandbeholdhealdsburg) to see what’s in store. 214 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 12 Little Saint, Healdsburg: We’ve had our noses pressed up against the glass at the 10,000-square-foot music, art and food gathering spot (formerly SHED) in anticipation of the plant-based, farm-forward cafe and restaurant coming from Kyle and Katina Connaughton of three Michelin-starred Single Thread Farm and Restaurant. The owners hoped for a late-fall opening, but supply chain disruptions have pushed the opening to February 2022. We’ll let you know if anything changes. 25 North St., Healdsburg, @littlesainthealdsburg. (Courtesy of Little Saint)

Slide 3 of 12 Kyle and Katina Connaughton with Little Saint designer Ken Fulk. (Photo: Joe Weaver)

Slide 4 of 12 Troubadour, Healdsburg: Bakery wunderkinds Melissa Yanc and Sean McGaughey of Quail & Condor bakery in Healdsburg are opening a sandwich shop at the former location of Moustache Baked Goods (381 Healdsburg Ave.) in late November. Yanc and McGaughey (formerly of Single Thread) describe their second venture as “naturally fermented bread, chef-inspired and locally sourced wizardry.” Since opening Quail & Condor earlier this year, the couple has garnered praise for their lacquered pastries, breads and sweets. Follow their progress at @troubadour.sando. (Emma K. Morris)

Slide 5 of 12 Sandwich from Troubadour in Healdsburg. (Emma K. Morris)

Slide 6 of 12 Sonoma Station, Forestville: After several popular pop-up pizza parties this summer and fall in the parking lot of their planned Forestville restaurant, this pizzeria, mercantile and wine bar is slated for an early 2022 opening. 6615 Front St., @sonomapizzaco (Courtesy of Sonoma Station)

Slide 7 of 12 Table Culture Provisions, Petaluma: Multiple projects are in the works for chef/owners Stephane Saint Louis and Steven Vargas as they revamp the former Chili Joe’s location (312 Petaluma Blvd. S.) and ramp up their partnership with Asombrosa Farm in Petaluma, a 65-acre plot with a 7,000-square-foot barn. Table Culture Provisions will have a small culinary garden and vineyard, according to Saint Louis. Follow at tcprovision.com and @tcprovisions on Instagram. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 12 Delicata Rings in beer batter with house ranch dip from Table Culture Provisions in Petaluma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 12 Sol Food, Petaluma: The San Rafael-based Puerto Rican eatery (pictured) has been teasing us about opening a Petaluma restaurant for what seems like decades. Things are finally coming together at their Theatre District location (151 Petaluma Blvd. S., No. 129). From the look of their Instagram posts, they could be headed for a late 2021 opening, but we won’t count our pollos before they hatch. Follow at @solfoodca on Instagram. (Mike Chappazo / Shutterstock)

Slide 10 of 12 Magdelena’s Savories and Sweets, Petaluma: A vegan and vegetarian bakery that’s been tempting us on Instagram (@magdelena.s_savoriesnsweets) with promises of gourmet cinnamon buns, Swedish cardamom buns, pickled jalapeños and cheddar and “facon” (meatless bacon) rolls is slated for a February 2022 opening. 5306 Old Redwood Highway N. (Courtesy of Magdelena’s Savories and Sweets)

Slide 11 of 12 Psychic Pie, Sebastopol: The funky pizza delivery pop-up from Bay Area baker Nicholi Ludlow and his wife, Leith Leiser-Miller, has found a permanent home at the former Food Mechanic in Sebastopol (980 Gravenstein Highway S.). Aiming for an early 2022 opening, the couple plans to continue serving their Roman-style square pizzas by the pound at the new location, along with salads, wine, beer and sweets. Follow at @psychic_pie on Instagram. (Courtesy of Psychic Pie)

Slide 12 of 12 Branch Line, Santa Rosa: The Pharmacy cafe owner Kim Bourdet is opening a new plant-based eatery at the former Flying Goat Coffee location in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square. Expected to open later this year, the space will be transformed into a fast-casual dining restaurant and mercantile with local products. No meat or dairy food will be available at Branch Line. Instead, the restaurant will make its own nut-based milks and vegan “cheeses” and focus on local produce. 10 Fourth St. (Courtesy of The Pharmacy)