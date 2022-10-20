Six issues | One Great Price

New Chef and Loco Moco at Santa Rosa’s Lazeaway Club

The beachy-fun Lazeaway Club at Santa Rosa’s revamped Flamingo Resort has a new chef at the helm.

Chris Ricketts, who helped launch several notable San Francisco restaurants and is an alumni of the Michelin-starred Lord Stanley, has taken the reins at the Cal-Pacific poolside eatery.

After heading culinary programs for Twitch and Pinterest, Ricketts was ready to return to his roots in fine dining. He already had a connection to the Flamingo, as a longtime friend of and chef for Flamingo owners Benson Wang and Anderson Pugash at their Dorian and Palm House restaurants in San Francisco.

Bibimbap at Lazeaway Club at Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of Flamingo Resort)
Wayfarer at the Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of Flamingo Resort)

The Lazeaway menu has seen a few changes under Ricketts, who has added a luxurious Seared Salmon ($32) with Shimeji mushrooms, roasted Brussels sprouts and a creamy broth of coconut milk and lemongrass; and Loco Moco, inspired by his visits to Hawaii, for brunch ($18). The carb-heavy dish features a ground beef patty atop a bed of coconut rice, over-easy egg, umami-loaded brown gravy and homemade chile crisp.

Ricketts also has updated the family-size bibimbap, a stone bowl filled with crisp coconut rice, grilled short ribs, kimchi, veggies, fried egg and a sweet gochujang sauce ($26).

Scallion pancakes with a trio of dips at Lazeaway Club at Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of Flamingo Resort)

Don’t miss the Scallion Pancakes ($14) with a trio of dips including avocado sesame, soy chile and the craveable pimento kim-cheese. The Ahi Poke ($18) also has received an upgrade, with sushi-grade tuna, a tart sesame ponzu sauce, pickled wakame, sweet onion and taro crisps.

Open for lunch 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; brunch 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; and dinner starting at 5 p.m. daily. 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-545-8530, flamingorestort.com

