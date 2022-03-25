New Bagel Shop Coming to Petaluma

After successfully growing their Bay Area bagelry over the last two years, Ethel’s Bagels will be opening a permanent location in Petaluma this summer.

The family-run pandemic pop-up has taken over the former April Pantry space at 1000 Clegg Court and will be selling organic bagels along with a delicatessen menu including Reuben sandwiches, classic lox, breads (including New York rye), braided challah, babka, rugelach and other traditional Jewish sweets.

In June 2020, Chef Nicolas Abrams launched the business, in honor of his New York-born grandparents, from his desire for Jewish comfort food and a longtime quest to create the perfect East Coast-meets-West Coast bagel. With extra time on their hands during the pandemic’s shelter-in-place orders, he and his family began baking, offering personal delivery of classic bagels and schmears.

Stay tuned for more details or follow online at ethelsbagels.com.