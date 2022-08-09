Nature Takes Center Stage in Sea Ranch Home Listed for $1.2 Million

This upstairs bedroom has cork floors that are soft and warm to the touch. (Bill Oxford)

The home needs only a few simple adornments — like tonal baskets on the wall. The surrounding redwoods do much of the decorating, via the windows. (Bill Oxford)

Updated design elements, like black fixtures, are very much at home in this classic modern home. (Bill Oxford)

The windows allow for “passive solar gain during the day” according to the listing agent Hanne Liisberg, who specializes in Sea Ranch properties. (Bill Oxford)

The home on Deer Trail was built in 2003 in a style that emulates that of the iconic Condominium 1, one of the original buildings designed and constructed in The Sea Ranch in the 1960s by a group of UC Berkeley architects. ( Bill Oxford )

Sonoma County’s Sea Ranch continues to attract homebuyers with its modernist architecture that blends effortlessly with the surrounding coastal landscape.

Among current listings in the oceanfront community is a home on Deer Trail, built in 2003 in a style that emulates that of the iconic Condominium 1, one of the original buildings designed and constructed here in the 1960s by a group of UC Berkeley architects. Their mission was to transform a 5,200-acre sheep ranch on the Sonoma Coast into a modernist residential community that was “light on the land.” Walls of oversized homes that disrupt the coastline and block the ocean view, like those on the Southern California coast, were banned from The Sea Ranch masterplan.

The home on Deer Trail was designed by architect Earl Carlson, who built several houses for his family in The Sea Ranch. Carlson used a classic post and beam construction for the home, which features dramatic sloping rooflines with gray siding; signature design elements of Sea Ranch dwellings. The home has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a detached office. It is under contract for $1,200,000.

Solar panels and windows that allow for “passive solar gain during the day,” according to listing agent Hanne Liisberg, add to the home’s eco-friendly qualities. An electric vehicle hookup will power the new owner’s car and a Tesla heating system backup help prevents power outages.

White walls with blonde wood trims and fir doors add warmth to the interior of the home, while modern railings and black fixtures create a more contemporary feel. The rooms are sparsely furnished with a few pieces of furniture and simple adornments, allowing the redwoods that surround the home to decorate the interior, via large windows. Simple touches enrich the space, like an outdoor copperhead shower and cork floors that add a softness to the upstairs rooms.

Click through the above gallery for a peek inside the home.

This home on 41454 Deer Trail is listed with Hanne Liisberg and Company in The Sea Ranch. For more information, call 707-785-3322, or email info@liisbergandcompany. liisbergandcompany.com