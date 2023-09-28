Napa’s Popular Monday Bakery Opening in Sonoma

Get ready for fall pastry treats like pear chai scones, vegan apple oat muffins, pumpkin spice latte cake and pumpkin doughnuts as Monday Bakery prepares to open its doors on the Sonoma Plaza.

The soft opening for the new outpost of the Napa bakery is 9 a.m. to noon Sunday. A Monday grand opening is set to start at 7:30 a.m. at the bakery.

Owner Sally Geftakys, a CIA Greystone graduate and passionate baker, launched Monday Bakery at local farm markets and pop-ups in 2017. But after finding a grateful audience for her seasonally inspired sweet and savory pastries, she opened a storefront in downtown Napa in 2019.

“After the success of our Napa location, I’m absolutely thrilled to bring my dream to Sonoma,” Geftakys said.

She’s especially proud of her croissants and sweet kouign aman, a sweet cake made with laminated dough.

“I think we make some of the best croissants in the Valley,” said Geftakys, who said she owes her love of baking adventures to the Easy Bake Oven of her childhood.

“Pastries seemed to be a common thread throughout my life from that moment on, and it soon became clear that owning a bakery was what I was meant to do with my life,” she said on the Monday Bakery Instagram page (@mondaybakery)

The Sonoma bakery also will offer custom orders and sell cakes and cookies. Monday Bakery is at 117 E. Napa St. in Sonoma.

Sonoma Index-Tribune staff writer Rebecca Wolff contributed to this article.