New Dining Experiences, Wellness Retreats and More at Sonoma Hotels This Fall

Slide 1 of 20 Harvest Wellness Weekend: Restorative yoga in the vineyards, sound bath meditation at sunset, stargazing and wine tasting are among the activities available during Montage Healdsburg’s upcoming Harvest Wellness Weekend (Sep. 29 – Oct. 1). A package is available for guests interested in spending the night and taking part in multiple activities; full-day and half-day pricing options are available for locals interested in joining in on the fun and relaxation. 100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, 707-979-9000, montagehotels.com (Montage Healdsburg)

Slide 2 of 20 Guided Meditation and Journaling is one of many activities being offered as part of the Harvest Wellness Weekend at Montage Healdsburg from Sep. 29-Oct. 1. (Montage Healdsburg)

Slide 3 of 20 A guest room at Montage Healdsburg. (Montage Healdsburg)

Slide 4 of 20 A freestanding bath tub in the guest house at Montage Healdsburg. (Montage Healdsburg)

Slide 5 of 20 The recently renovated Scout Field Bar at Montage Healdsburg. (Montage Healdsburg)

Slide 6 of 20 See you at the movies: Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn, in partnership with the Sonoma International Film Festival, is screening classic family movies every Sunday night in October (full schedule here). Weather permitting, screenings will take place under starry skies on the Creekside Lawn. Blankets and jackets are encouraged. $15 per person; tickets include a bag of popcorn and movie candy. Showtime is 7 p.m. 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma, 707-938-9000, fairmont.com (Sonoma County Tourism)

Slide 7 of 20 Food and wine will be available for purchase at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn's movie nights. (Sonoma County Tourism)

Slide 8 of 20 The pool area at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn. (Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn)

Slide 9 of 20 The lobby area at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa in Sonoma. (Lisa Romerein)

Slide 10 of 20 The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa in Sonoma. (Lisa Romerein)

Slide 11 of 20 New eats: Lobster Stuffed Avocado topped with a gaufrette potato chip, and a Laura Chenel Goat Cheese Salad with local lettuces and fresh berries are just two of the new delicious dishes on the menu at h2hotel’s restaurant, Spoonbar. (The full dinner menu can be found here.) The new menu is expected to be available through the end of the year. h2hotel, 219 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-431-2202, h2hotel.com (Spoonbar)

Slide 12 of 20 The Laura Chenel Goat Cheese Salad with local lettuces, fresh berries and candied walnuts at h2hotel’s restaurant, Spoonbar, in Healdsburg. (Spoonbar)

Slide 13 of 20 Spoonbar restaurant in Healdsburg. (Kim Carroll/Spoonbar)

Slide 14 of 20 The colorful lobby at h2hotel in Healdsburg. (h2hotel)

Slide 15 of 20 A guest room at h2hotel in Healdsburg. (h2hotel)

Slide 16 of 20 Celebrated chef returns: After two years on the East Coast, chef Shane McAnelly has returned to Wine Country to assume the role of Executive Chef at Charlie Palmer's Dry Creek Kitchen, the onsite restaurant at Hotel Healdsburg. Well-known for his culinary influence at Healdsburg's Brass Rabbit and Chalkboard restaurants, as well as Bricoleur Vineyards in Windsor, McAnelly will serve up dishes like Street Corn Agnolotti and Squash Crusted Alaskan Halibut. 317 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-431-0330, drycreekkitchen.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 17 of 20 Ricotta Gnudi, with a brown butter, sage and butternut squash sauce, paired with the Bricoleur 2018 Russian River Valley Unoaked Chardonnay from chef Shane McAnelly's tasting menu at the Bricoleur Vineyards in Windsor on Thursday, February 18, 2021. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 20 Chef Charlie Palmer’s Dry Creek Kitchen is located at Hotel Healdsburg. (Paige Green)

Slide 19 of 20 Hotel Healdsburg is located in the downtown plaza and is home to Dry Creek Kitchen restaurant. (Hotel Healdsburg)