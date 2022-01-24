Napa Valley Wine Train Adds Afternoon Tea Service

Slide 1 of 10 The wine train's afternoon tea service will be available Friday-Sunday during April and May. Check-in will begin at 10:30 a.m., with boarding starting at 11 a.m. The train departs from downtown Napa at 11:30 a.m. for the 36-mile journey to St. Helena, returning at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $165 per person. 1275 Mckinstry Street, Napa, 707-253-2111, winetrain.com (Courtesy Napa Valley Wine Train)

Slide 2 of 10 Guests will be welcomed onboard the restored, vintage Pullman rail cars with a glass of sparkling wine or sparkling cider (guests 10 and older are welcome) and a selection of cheeses. (Courtesy of Napa Valley Wine Train)

Slide 3 of 10 Along with tea served in ornate cups, the afternoon tea service aboard the Napa Valley Wine Train will include soup, salad, finger sandwiches, warm scones, strawberries with Chantilly cream, petit fours and other miniature desserts. More than 40 local wines will also be available for purchase. (Courtesy of Napa Valley Wine Train)

Slide 4 of 10 If you’re looking to splurge while riding the rails, you can add caviar and accompaniments including homemade salted potato chips, mini blinis, finely diced egg yolk and whites and crème fraiche to the afternoon tea service. It costs an additional $135 per person. (Courtesy of Napa Valley Wine Train)

Slide 5 of 10 There are a number of spots to enjoy afternoon tea in Napa and Sonoma counties. Tudor Rose in Santa Rosa offers service in their tea room and to go. Selections start at $20. 733 4th St., Santa Rosa, 707-535-2045, tudorrosetearoom.com. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 10 An endless pot of tea costs just $9.50 at Tudor Rose in Santa Rosa. In addition to favorites like English Breakfast and Earl Grey, there are selections like Blueberry Pomegranate green tea, Chocolate Orange red tea and a decaffeinated Mint Citrus tea. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 10 Muir’s Tea Room is located in a restored Victorian in downtown Sebastopol. With both indoor and garden seating, the High Tea menu changes monthly. Starting at $49 per person. 330 South Main St., Sebastopol, 707-634-6143, muirstearoom.com (Courtesy of Muir's Tea Room)

Slide 8 of 10 Beet and Butter Bean Hummus garnished with pickled carrot, toasted pistachios and mint, served with grilled ciabatta at Muir's Tea Room. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 10 Pâtisserie Angelica in Sebastopol is currently offering its popular West County High Tea to go. Along with Mariage Frères Tea from Paris, the $25 tea kit includes mini versions of some of the pâtisserie’s favorite desserts. 6821 Laguna Park Way, Sebastopol, 707-827-7998, patisserieangelica.com (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 10 Ackerman Heritage House serves afternoon tea once a month in the parlor of its restored 1889 Queen Anne Victorian Estate in downtown Napa. Enjoy tea sandwiches, tarts, seasonal homemade jams and savory bites paired with organic teas from Sonoma County’s Tea and Trumpets. $70 per person. 608 Randolph St., Napa, 855-238-9463, ackermanfamilyvineyards.com (Courtesy of Ackerman Heritage House)