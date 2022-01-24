Six issues | One Great Price

Napa Getaway, Trip Ideas, What's New in Sonoma County

Napa Valley Wine Train Adds Afternoon Tea Service

Passengers will be able to enjoy afternoon tea every weekend during a scenic three-hour journey through Wine Country. There will also be wine, of course.

It’s time for tea on the Napa Valley Wine Train. Starting in April, passengers will be able to enjoy afternoon tea every weekend during a scenic three-hour journey through Wine Country. In addition to those fancy finger sandwiches, guests will be able to splurge on caviar and there will also be wine, of course. The onboard tea service will be available through May. Click through the above gallery for more details.

