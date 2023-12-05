Napa Valley Restaurant Named One of the Best in the US by Esquire

Auro restaurant at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences in Calistoga, which was awarded its first Michelin star in July, has been named one of Esquire magazine’s Best New Restaurants in America, 2023. Authors of the Nov. 28 article tapped 50 restaurants across the country to honor for their “radical authenticity” and “raw honesty.”

“While there’s no shortage of places in wine country that will give you the luxe tasting-menu treatment, Auro, helmed by chef Rogelio Garcia, does so with precision and California ease,” wrote Kevin Sintumuang, one of four writers contributing to the Esquire article. 200 restaurants from coast to coast were tested by the authors.

Garcia, 37, is truly Napa Valley’s phenom of the moment, with accolades pouring in for his fresh take on hyperlocal Wine Country cuisine. Auro has been featured in the Robb Report, Forbes Magazine, San Francisco Chronicle and The Press Democrat in recent months.

But Garcia is no newcomer to the fine dining scene. The chef is proud to call himself a Napa native, starting his culinary journey at age 15 as a dishwasher and moving up through the ranks of notable restaurants like Cyrus, The French Laundry and the Commissary — chef Traci des Jardins’ San Francisco restaurant (now closed). He also is Executive Chef of Truss, the Four Seasons’ upscale casual restaurant in Calistoga.

Raised in a Mexican-American family, Garcia is returning to his roots with a forthcoming cookbook, “Convivir: Modern Mexican Cooking in California’s Wine Country,” which will be released in November 2024.

Last year, Animo in Sonoma made Esquire’s list of best new restaurants in America. In 2021, the magazine named Valley Bar + Bottle in Sonoma one of the best bars in America.

Auro, 400 Silverado Trail N., Calistoga. 707-709-2100, auronapavalley.com