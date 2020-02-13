Slide 1 of 20 Harvest Inn, St. Helena: The fact that you can score a room at The Harvest Inn for as low as $229 a night is, quite frankly, unbelievable for it truly has the feel of a luxury resort. Although it’s located right off of Hwy 29 in St. Helena, once inside the estate you feel miles from the traffic. The grounds are lush, peaceful, and covered with towering redwoods—320 to be exact—and as you make your way to your room, you’ll suddenly find yourself in front of an astonishing backdrop of vineyard and mountain views. (Courtesy of Harvest Inn)

Slide 2 of 20 Rooms at the Harvest Inn are scattered throughout the eight acres in charming, German Tudor-style structures and each guest receives welcome wine in their room. On Fridays and Mondays, there are complimentary wine tastings. The inn even offers a house car that will take you anywhere within a three-mile radius, which includes St. Helena’s best wineries and restaurants. (Courtesy of Harvest Inn)

Slide 3 of 20 Harvest Inn has two pools and jacuzzis (one that’s adults-only) with daybeds for lounging, three spa treatment rooms (one that’s al-fresco and set amid a Redwood grove), a fitness center, and an on-site restaurant, Harvest Table, which has one of the best happy hours in town. Harvest Table is open for three meals a day, plus weekend brunch. 1 Main St., St. Helena, 963-9463, harvestinn.com (Courtesy of Harvest Inn)

Slide 4 of 20 Spa room at the Harvest Inn in St. Helena. (Courtesy of Harvest Inn)

Slide 5 of 20 Archer Hotel Napa, Napa: The Archer Hotel in Napa has a lot going for it, but its location might be the biggest draw. Conveniently set in the middle of downtown Napa within the new First Street Napa district, guests are steps away from dozens of urban wine tasting rooms, restaurants, wine bars, clothing boutiques, breweries, the Oxbow Public Market, and more. (Courtesy of Archer Hotel Napa)

Slide 6 of 20 In the lobby, the Archer has a stunning bar frequented by locals during Happy Hour and the Charlie Palmer Steak restaurant. On the sixth-floor rooftop, Sky & Vine boasts panoramic views, fire pits, craft cocktails and snacks, plus guests have access to a soaking pool, fitness center, and spa (which offers several express treatments for those on a budget). (Courtesy of Archer Hotel)

Slide 7 of 20 Rooms at the Archer are sleek and contemporary and thoughtful features like "his and her slippers" make for a memorable stay. Rates start at $245 (with the lowest rates offered in January and February) and the hotel is currently running a Leap Year promotion. Book your stay in the window of February 28 at 2:29 p.m. CT through February 29 at 11:59 p.m. CT and get 29 percent off your stay through the next calendar year. 1230 First Street, Napa, 707-690-9800, archerhotel.com (Courtesy of Archer Hotel Napa)

Slide 8 of 20 Calistoga Motor Lodge, Calistoga: This 1940s roadside motel has been transformed into a nostalgic ode to the American road trip of your childhood. Starting at $209/night, the modern rooms don’t take things too seriously with camper-style banquet seating, hula hoops, cork boards, analog games, and a (stuffed) mounted armadillo head. Even the bathrobes come with a fun twist—they’re actually full-length hoodies. (Courtesy of Calistoga Motor Lodge)

Slide 9 of 20 Spend your downtime floating in the lodge’s three geothermal pools, each at varying temperatures, or relaxing in the sun in a hammock or on a day bed. Play life-size Connect Four or bocce ball and roast s’mores at sundown. If you do feel inclined to leave your room, the dog-friendly lodge leads guided hikes and lends out cruiser bicycles for getting around town. You’ll even get a breakfast voucher upon arrival for use at the nearby Calistoga Roastery. (Courtesy of Calistoga Motor Lodge)

Slide 10 of 20 You can also pay a visit to the lodge's whimsical Moonacre Spa & Bath. Fashioned after old school bathhouses, get a modern-day, DIY mud bath treatment or enjoy a relaxing CBD soak in a clawfoot tub. Later this year, the hotel is also opening a new restaurant. (Courtesy of Calistoga Motor Lodge)

Slide 11 of 20 Now through March 31, the lodge is offering a Valentine’s Day Brewmance package, featuring 15 percent off a two-night stay, a six-pack of local beer, $50 gift card to a local taproom, and a $50 credit in spa services. 1880 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, 707-942-0991, calistogamotorlodgeandspa.com. (Courtesy of Calistoga Motor Lodge)

Slide 12 of 20 Maison Fleurie, Yountville: Finding an affordable place to stay in Yountville, Napa Valley’s ritziest town, isn’t easy—unless you can snag one of the 13 rooms at Maison Fleurie, an utterly charming, ivy-clad bed and breakfast where country-chic rooms are uniquely furnished with antique pieces, mostly sourced from France. It’s part of the Four Sisters Inns collection, which includes Sonoma County’s Kenwood Inn & Spa and Gaige House + Ryokan. (Courtesy of Maison Fleurie)

Slide 13 of 20 Maison Fleurie is located right in the middle of town, so close to the action that you can smell Bouchon Bakery’s bread from your porch. Your stay includes breakfast every morning, afternoon wine and hors d'oeuvres, freshly baked cookies, and parking. There’s a pool and hot tub and guests can check out complimentary cruiser bikes, which can be taken all the way to Napa on the Napa Valley Vine Trail. (Courtesy of Maison Fleurie)

Slide 14 of 20 Rates start at $229 per night at Maison Fleurie, but the inn is currently running a second night free special through March 5. This means that you can book two nights for as little as $309 ($154.50 per night). While you’re there, take the pennies you saved on your room and treat yourself to a dry-aged steak at Yountville’s newest restaurant, Perry Lang’s, which you can walk to in less than five minutes from the inn. 6529 Yount St., Yountville, 707-944-2056, maisonfleurienapa.com (Courtesy of Maison Fleurie)

Slide 15 of 20 Roman Spa Hot Springs Resort, Calistoga: This Meditteranean-inspired hotel is one of the last remaining embodiments of “Old Napa.” Opened in 1975, Roman Spa is a refreshing throwback to Napa’s bygone days before all of the luxury hotels and Michelin-starred restaurants appeared. It’s relaxed, casual, and utterly unpretentious, the kind of place where people make friends and then come back every year to meet up with those friends again. (Courtesy of Roman Spa Hot Springs Resort)

Slide 16 of 20 Schedule a massage, facial, or mud bath at their onsite spa and then soak in one of three geothermal pools. The rooms have recently been updated and 24 of them have kitchens, perfect for longterm stays. Lush grounds feature picnic tables and barbecues so you can eat in and save a little extra money on meals. Simply walk a few blocks down to Cal Mart for supplies. (Courtesy of Roman Spa Hot Springs Resort)

Slide 17 of 20 Rooms start as low as $211, but Roman Spa also offers several unique packages, including the 2020 En[Vision] The New Year, which includes a private Yoga session and CBD massage for two. 1300 Washington Street, Calistoga, 707-942-4441, romanspahotsprings.com (Courtesy of Roman Spa Hot Springs Resort)

Slide 18 of 20 Westin Verasa Napa, Napa: If you’re planning to take a ride on the Napa Wine Train, the Westin Verasa Napa puts you literally across the street from the station. You’re also within easy walking distance to the burgeoning Oxbow District, the Oxbow Public Marketplace, and downtown Napa. (Courtesy of Westin Verasa Napa)

Slide 19 of 20 The rooms at Westin Verasa Napa are comfortable, clean, and contemporary and the hotel features a pool and oversized jacuzzi, fitness center (they offer a workout gear lending program so you don’t have to pack your own), and two fantastic dining options. (Courtesy of Westin Verasa Napa)

Slide 20 of 20 With rates starting at $199 a night, the money you save will be well spent at La Toque, the Westin’s own Michelin-star restaurant specializing in California and French cuisine. The casual Bank Cafe & Bar is a great place for a happy hour drink or weekend brunch. They also offer weekly specials, like Taco Tuesday and Burger Night, offering a unique burger creation every Wednesday. 1314 McKinstry St., Napa, 707-257-1800, marriott.com (Courtesy of Westin Verasa Napa)