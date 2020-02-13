Six issues | One Great Price

6 Napa Hotels That Won’t Break the Bank

The best part: you’ll have extra spending money for wineries, restaurants and spas.

A Napa Valley getaway can easily get expensive — unfortunately, world-class wine, food, and hospitality don’t come cheap. But there are a few chic hotels in the area that won’t break the bank, especially during the week or the low season (November through February).

We’ve rounded up a few favorite hotels with rates that dip below $250 a night (this is considered cheap in Napa Valley), while offering a bevy of luxury amenities, from pools to spas to complimentary breakfasts.

If you book your trip during the week or off-season, this is a great opportunity to treat yourself to a bigger room or suite for much less money than usual. The Harvest Inn, for instance, has vineyard-view rooms with private outdoor hot tubs. Does it get more romantic than that?

Click through the above gallery for a peek at each hotel.

