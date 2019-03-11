Local Photographer Captures Plum Trees in Bloom

March 2019

It’s as sure a sign of spring as any: plum trees bursting into bloom, their pinks, mauves, and whites standing in stark relief against a backdrop of vibrant green. One day back in 2013, Windsor-based photographer Ron Koeberer found himself awestruck by the sight of several such trees, which he spotted in a vineyard on a stretch of Old Redwood Highway between Limerick Lane and Highway 101. He returned frequently in the days that followed to document the trees in different weather, light, and times of day.

This endeavor became an annual ritual for Koeberer, but the photographs from that first year remain his favorites. “There is always something special to me about the first time you start photographing a subject, something that cannot be reproduced no matter how hard you try,” he says. “But I keep returning each spring, to the same stretch of highway, monitoring the progress of the blossoms, hoping it does not rain and knock the blossoms off when they reach full bloom.”

More of Koeberer’s Prunus Mume series can be found at saatchiart.com and flickr.com/photos/koberfoto.

